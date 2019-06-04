President Trump is on the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK, joined by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr and Mrs Trump will be visiting Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by an evening banquet at Winfield House, the London residence of the US ambassador.

Protests against Mr Trump's state visit are to be held in central London. Here are pictures of events on Tuesday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Parliament Square, protestors started the day by inflating a giant balloon depicting Mr Trump as a baby. Organised protests against the visit are expected to start in Trafalgar Square and Whitehall later in the day

Image copyright PA Image caption A 16ft (5m) tall model of Mr Trump sat on a golden toilet was installed in Trafalgar Square in preparation for the protests

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump travelled from Buckingham Palace to St James's Palace for a business roundtable discussion with Prime Minister Theresa May and others

Image copyright AFP Image caption The breakfast meeting of British and US business leaders was intended to boost trade links between the two countries

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption At Downing Street, the red carpet was rolled out in preparation for Mr Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr and Mrs Trump arrived at Downing Street in the vehicle Cadillac One, an enhanced limousine known as the "Beast"

Image copyright EPA Image caption (left to right) Philip May, Prime Minister Theresa May, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump posed for photographers outside Number 10

Photos are copyright.