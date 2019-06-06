Your pictures on the theme of 'party time'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "party time".
Douglas Fry
Douglas Fry: "Sometimes the magic isn't there. It was the juxtaposition of such a glamorous dress, gloves and hairstyle with her look of abject boredom that grabbed my attention."
Sergio Ordonez
Sergio Ordonez: "On their way home, or to the disco, who knows? One thing's for sure, there's going to be a party!"
Barbara Aufgang
Barbara Aufgang: "We were visiting Paris the night of Fête de la Musique, with bands performing all over. These kids were having their own party, throwing their jackets over a subway vent and watching them fly!"
Barrie Martin
Barrie Martin: "Granddads 'letting their hair down' at their granddaughter's 7th birthday party."
Janett Adler
Janett Adler: "I took this a few years ago during my year-long trip to India. Mumbai was my first stop. I was undoubtedly amazed by the colours and these guys had so much fun dancing in the rain."
Elinor Appel
Elinor Appel: "Children playing with confetti after the party has moved on in Bilbao, Spain."
Muge Karatas
Muge Karatas: "The morning after, Amsterdam."
Kevin Johnson
And finally, Kevin Johnson's dog celebrating his birthday on New Year's Day. The next theme is "sailing by" and the deadline for entries is 11 June, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.