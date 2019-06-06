Your pictures on the theme of 'party time'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "party time".

  • A woman attending a wedding. wearing in a fascinator and pink gloves she holds her face in disappointment Douglas Fry

    Douglas Fry: "Sometimes the magic isn't there. It was the juxtaposition of such a glamorous dress, gloves and hairstyle with her look of abject boredom that grabbed my attention."

  • A red car is full of passengers and balloons Sergio Ordonez

    Sergio Ordonez: "On their way home, or to the disco, who knows? One thing's for sure, there's going to be a party!"

  • Children gather and watch as their jackets fly over the subway vents Barbara Aufgang

    Barbara Aufgang: "We were visiting Paris the night of Fête de la Musique, with bands performing all over. These kids were having their own party, throwing their jackets over a subway vent and watching them fly!"

  • Two granddads' hold purple balloons as they sit and smile Barrie Martin

    Barrie Martin: "Granddads 'letting their hair down' at their granddaughter's 7th birthday party."

  • A group of men painted orange and dancing in the rain Janett Adler

    Janett Adler: "I took this a few years ago during my year-long trip to India. Mumbai was my first stop. I was undoubtedly amazed by the colours and these guys had so much fun dancing in the rain."

  • Children play with confetti on the ground Elinor Appel

    Elinor Appel: "Children playing with confetti after the party has moved on in Bilbao, Spain."

  • A woman is lying on the floor covering her face as she sleeps while a man squats next to her, smoking a cigarette Muge Karatas

    Muge Karatas: "The morning after, Amsterdam."

  • A dog stares at a plate of leftovers with candles on it Kevin Johnson

    And finally, Kevin Johnson's dog celebrating his birthday on New Year's Day. The next theme is "sailing by" and the deadline for entries is 11 June, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

