In Pictures

D-Day landings in colour

  • 6 June 2019
D-Day landings

Digital colourist Marina Amaral has transformed a number of photographs taken during the D-Day landings by using digital techniques to add colour to the black and white pictures.

Here we present a small selection of her work.

General Dwight D Eisenhower addresses American paratroopers prior to D-Day

General Dwight D Eisenhower addresses American paratroopers prior to D-Day

British paratroops of the 6th Airborne Division
Image caption British paratroops of the 6th Airborne Division aboard an aircraft en route to their drop site
Troops from the 101st Airborne
Image caption Troops from the 101st Airborne with full packs and a bazooka, in a C-47 just before take-off from RAF Upottery Airfield en route to Normandy
US troops use a lifeline to rescue several men
Image caption US troops use a lifeline to rescue several men from a landing craft sunk by enemy fire on D-Day
US landing craft
Image caption US landing craft fly the stars and stripes as their troops wade ashore in Normandy after D-Day

All pictures subject to copyright, courtesy Marina Amaral.