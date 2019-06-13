Your pictures on the theme of 'sailing by'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sailing by".
Sue Sanders
Sue Sanders: "Three gentlemen of Burgau, Portugal, look wistfully at a yacht sailing by in the October light. What are they thinking?"
Rebecca Grimes
Rebecca Grimes: "The view from our taverna in Boukari Bay, Corfu, watching the fisherman Thanos catch our dinner."
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "A fascinated passer-by watches, as a swan sails along flooded Skeldergate in York."
Patrick O'Connor
Patrick O'Connor: "Fishermen rowing, sails on the horizon in Aguada beach, Goa."
Bernard Gillespie
Bernard Gillespie: "Paddle boarders set out on a balmy summer evening at Skerries, Dublin."
Suzanne Emptage
Suzanne Emptage: "The sunset was gorgeous as we watched the yachts return to harbour in Perth, Scotland."
Cliff Rossenrode
Cliff Rossenrode: "Residents living on the marina in Cape Town taking their pets for a sail."
Jane Sayliss
And finally, Jane Sayliss caught this moment of a seagull flying past Whitby Harbour, in north-east England. The next theme is "reflections" and the deadline for entries is 18 June, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.