Your pictures on the theme of 'sailing by'

  • 13 June 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sailing by".

  • Three men watch a boat sail by, a dog pops out from under one of the men's leg Sue Sanders

    Sue Sanders: "Three gentlemen of Burgau, Portugal, look wistfully at a yacht sailing by in the October light. What are they thinking?"

  • A fisherman sails on a calm sea as the sun sets Rebecca Grimes

    Rebecca Grimes: "The view from our taverna in Boukari Bay, Corfu, watching the fisherman Thanos catch our dinner."

  • A woman watches as a swan swims past a flooded street Brian Anderson

    Brian Anderson: "A fascinated passer-by watches, as a swan sails along flooded Skeldergate in York."

  • Fishermen row in the sea on a cloudy day Patrick O'Connor

    Patrick O'Connor: "Fishermen rowing, sails on the horizon in Aguada beach, Goa."

  • Paddle boarders sail as the sun sets and reflects on the water Bernard Gillespie

    Bernard Gillespie: "Paddle boarders set out on a balmy summer evening at Skerries, Dublin."

  • Yachts sail past in the distance Suzanne Emptage

    Suzanne Emptage: "The sunset was gorgeous as we watched the yachts return to harbour in Perth, Scotland."

  • Two people take their dogs out for a paddle in a marina as the golden sun lights the mountain in the background Cliff Rossenrode

    Cliff Rossenrode: "Residents living on the marina in Cape Town taking their pets for a sail."

  • A seagull flies past a boat and town on the coast line Jane Sayliss

    And finally, Jane Sayliss caught this moment of a seagull flying past Whitby Harbour, in north-east England. The next theme is "reflections" and the deadline for entries is 18 June, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

