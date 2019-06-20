Your pictures on the theme of 'reflections'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "reflections".

  • A puddle reflects the neon shop signs and passersby walk past Nerida Murray

    Nerida Murray: "The city comes back to life after the storm in Taipei, Taiwan."

  • A woman stares out of the window of a bus Francesco Marcolini

    Francesco Marcolini: "I took this picture of my wife's reflection in the window of an old Routemaster bus, one of the last few still running in London."

  • A dog lays on the floor looking at his reflection on a mirror Dorcas Johnson

    Dorcas Johnson: "Did the shopkeeper install the mirror so that shoppers' dogs can look after themselves?"

  • A crinkled lily pad floats on water which is reflecting the sky above Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "A magical moment when a crinkled lily pad appeared to float on a cloud."

  • A woman wearing wings looks to her side as the sun reflects off her face Rhonda Tough

    Rhonda Tough: "I love this picture taken without the subject's knowledge. She is deep in thought with the daylight glow reflecting off her."

  • A young girl swings out over a lake, she is reflected on the water David Pearson

    David Pearson: "Cautiously watching my daughter swinging out over Gormire Lake, North Yorkshire."

  • A young girl and Labrador run on the beach as the sun sets Gus Campion

    Gus Campion: "Sunset walk on the beach with my daughter Alannah and Labrador, Lola, in Lee Point Beach, Australia."

  • colourful houses are reflected in the river Mike Finn

    Mike Finn: "The classic view of Girona, Spain in classic blue-sky conditions."

  • A dock floating on water is reflected on the water Ed Harrow

    And finally Ed Harrow has taken a photo of a floating dock.

