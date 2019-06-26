Your pictures on the theme of 'pathway'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "pathway".
David Hall
David Hall: "A sunlit path through beautiful bluebell woods. Taken in springtime this year at Frank's Wood, Leith Hill, Surrey. The woods are named after the National Trust woodsman Frank Longhurst, who planted the oak trees back in 1949. Apparently he planted three acorns for each tree. One for the mice, one to fail and one to grow into a beautiful oak tree."
Martin Rosen
Martin Rosen: "One wrong turn along the pathway of the Lands End Labyrinth in San Francisco, California could land you in the chilly Pacific Ocean."
Anthony Skellern
Anthony Skellern: "Heading south along the Saddle of Kerridge Hill near Macclesfield."
Amy Herbert
Amy Herbert: "My daughter walking through a densely tree-lined path in Firle, Sussex, on a late summer's day."
Adrian G R Scott
Adrian G R Scott: "This is a green road in the Burren in County Clare in Republic of Ireland - the shadows revealing the capturing of the image, the path of photographer."
Shaun Carroll
Shaun Carroll: "West Kirby marina path walk."
Robert Winter
Robert Winter: "Brightly painted white stairs lead to the Kyra Panagia church on a hill overlooking vineyards on the Greek island of Santorini."
Douglas Fry
Douglas Fry: "Edmund was hesitant but then dived in. It was cold despite Italy's sunshine."
Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones: "This was taken at Key West in Florida. There was a crowd of people doing the customary thing of watching the sun set and I glanced to my left and caught sight of this man loading his boat. Oblivious to the tourists he had rigged this plank as a pathway and was loading his boat for the next day."
Vanessa Green
Vanessa Green: "This picture was taken at Biddulph Gardens, in Staffordshire. This was part of a long path that had steps and slopes that all led to the giant urn at the end. The sunshine made such a difference to this climb."
Jinesh Kumar
Jinesh Kumar: "A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step."
Carole Dowdeswell
Carole Dowdeswell took this picture of the pathway to the beach at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.
Akshita Jain
Akshita Jain: "A beautiful winter morning at Kanha National Park, India."
Mano Durasamy
Mano Durasamy: "A lone cyclist riding her bike towards the unlit pathway ahead."
Chris Ward
Chris Ward: "A windswept Gilesgate Moor in County Durham."