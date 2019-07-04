Your pictures on the theme of 'cargo'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "cargo".
-
Martin Pilkington
Martin Pilkington: "Local labourers taking the opportunity to pile up fencing panels on the roof of a local bus in Inwa, Myanmar. Buses are mixed use all over South East Asia."
-
Simon Cooper
Simon Cooper: "Moving cargo can be hard physical work. This is Dajabon market on the Dominican/Haitian border."
-
Alexey Veraksa
Alexey Veraksa: "From UPS, with love" - I saw this UPS driver unloading his truck while I was on an evening stroll in San Francisco, California. I noticed that the neatly-packed boxes on his cart formed a heart."
-
Joanne Ditcham
Joanne Ditcham: "The bikes, their riders and the crazy cargo configurations we saw on a daily basis in the city of Ho Chi Minh are firmly fixed in our memories."
-
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Southampton - cargo hub of the south."
-
Jim Gritton
Jim Gritton: "Cargo delivered, time for rest."
-
Lucy Beaurin
Lucy Beaurin: "Loading essential supplies at Port Kelang en route for China."
-
Simon Bigg
Simon Bigg: "A car transporter on the Yangtze River near Chongqing in China. You can have any colour you like as long as it's white."
-
David Robinson
David Robinson: "Local transport in a rural village in Transylvania."
-
Helen Jackson
Helen Jackson: "Crossing the Tsiribihina River in western Madagascar, floating rafts can take around five vehicles on the 90-minute journey."
-
Liz Boakes
Liz Boakes: "Produce is rowed ashore to supply local markets. Meanwhile, an enormous container ship looms in the background. A portent for the near future, or will the traditional methods survive? Stone Town, old Zanzibar."
-
Jim McVeigh
Jim McVeigh: "Bags in Fort Lauderdale waiting to be loaded on to a cruise ship heading for the Panama Canal. For the record, only four of those were ours."
-
Bridget Perkin
Bridget Perkin photographed this fishing lodge being towed to its summer location in Vancouver.
-
Detlef H. Kleffmann
And finally Detlef H. Kleffmann took a picture of a crab hitching a ride on an iguana in the Galapagos. The next theme is "amazing adventure" and the deadline for entries is 9 July, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.