Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Toby Melville / Reuters Image caption Cori Gauff of the US - who's just 15 - stands in disbelief, after beating former champion Venus Williams in the first round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP Image caption Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a welcoming ceremony upon Mr Putin's arrival in Rome for a one-day visit.

Image copyright Amir Cohen / Reuters Image caption Protesters clashed with police across Israel following the funeral of a teenager of Ethiopian descent who was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. The killing of 18-year-old Solomon Tekah near Haifa on Sunday caused outrage among the Ethiopian community.

Image copyright Joshua Roberts / Reuters Image caption Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington DC.

Image copyright Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Image caption Fifty years ago, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York sparked riots which energised the fight for gay equality. The uprising is widely credited with starting the modern gay rights movement. Events such as a Youth Pride march were held in New York to mark the anniversary.

Image copyright Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters Image caption People watch a solar eclipse at La Serena, Chile.

Image copyright Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters Image caption Germany's Patrick Franziska in action in the mixed doubles table tennis at the European Games in Minsk.

Image copyright Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters Image caption Swimmers participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing event in Switzerland.

Image copyright Daniel Irungu / EPA Image caption Kenyan teacher and Franciscan friar Peter Tabichi, winner of the Varkey Foundation 2019 Global Teacher Prize, dellivers a physics lesson at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Njoro, Kenya, Mr Tabichi gives away 80% of his salary to support community projects, and pupils who cannot afford books or uniforms.

Image copyright Philippe Desmazes / AFP Image caption A woman falls off a slackline during the European 'Marmotte Highline Project' festival in Lans-en-Vercors, near Grenoble, France.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.