Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters Image caption A makeshift raft is used to navigate past submerged houses in a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in the north-eastern state of Assam, India.

Image copyright David W Cerny / Reuters Image caption A newly-born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Czech Republic.

Image copyright Alex Grimm / Getty Images Image caption Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the Fifa Women's World Cup trophy following her team's 2-0 victory in the final against Netherlands at Stade de Lyon, France.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption A participant attends the annual Pride in London parade.

Image copyright Gent Shkullaku / AFP Image caption Europe continued to experience high temperatures. Here parasols are seen on a beach in Durres, Albania where temperatures rose to 39C.

Image copyright Rajesh Janitlal / AFP Image caption A woman arrives at one of Africa's biggest horse racing events in Durban, South Africa.

Image copyright Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Image caption Actor Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans during the world premiere of his latest film The Lion King in Los Angeles, California.

Image copyright Orestis Panagiotou / EPA Image caption A man casts his vote at an Athens polling station during Greece's snap general election, which was won by the centre-right opposition party New Democracy.

Image copyright Alexey Pavlishak. / Reuters Image caption People take a mud bath in the Chokrak lake near the village of Kurortnoye, Crimea.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media Image caption Bodyguard and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden was awarded an honorary doctorate at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.