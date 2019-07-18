Your pictures on the theme of 'plastic'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "plastic".
-
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "My plastic duck always looks happy while helping me clean the bathroom sink."
-
Kim Harrington
Kim Harrington: "One of the floats at the Pride parade in Toronto this year."
-
Alessandra Distefano
Alessandra Distefano: "Plastic mooring buoys ready to be anchored ashore to allow seasonal boat owners to park their vessels during the summer season."
-
Tapas Halder
Tapas Halder: "Plastic causes death and diseases in many animals. Among them are birds, which are generally affected by plastic through entanglement and ingestion."
-
Finn Macken
Finn Macken captured this picture of the Skyscraper whale in Utrecht. He said: "An incredible piece of art highlighting the devastating impact that plastic is having on marine wildlife."
-
Angela Doherty
Angela Doherty: "Granddad and grandson having fun makes me smile."
-
Ron Shelton
Ron Shelton: "My ongoing sculptural study of plastic waste transformed into art. This series is called Our Plastic World, which addresses the environmental epidemic. The plastic is collected from my own plastics and from my community."
-
Vergine Powell
Vergine Powell took this image of a lady waiting in a queue in the Shinyanga region of Tanzania. "Her plastic washing bowl provided much needed shade during the heat of the midday sun."
-
Ian Rawson
Ian Rawson: "All around us is plastic."
-
Peter Kitanov
And finally, Peter Kitanov took a picture of plastic chairs after the rain.