One-shot portraits of creative people in Hastings

  • 31 July 2019

In an era when amateur photographers can keep taking a shot, deleting and trying again until they get something they are happy with, what happens if you limit yourself to just one opportunity? Would you capture it?

Photographer Tim Willcocks did just that when he produced a series of portraits of creative people in Hastings and St Leonards on the south-east coast of England.

Michelle Mildenhall Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Michelle Mildenhall, artist
Artists, designers, musicians and journalists posed for the photographer, as he set out to take just a single shot of them with his medium format film camera. He found his subjects by putting out appeals on social media, leading to more than 150 people contacting him.

Lorna Hamilton-Brown MBE Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Lorna Hamilton-Brown MBE, knitting evangelist
Vile Electrodes band Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Vile Electrodes, electronic band
"The decision to shoot allowing [only] one shot was deliberate," says Willcocks.

"I have nothing against digital photography, I shoot digital when the need arises, but it does tend to make the photographer shoot many images of the same subject, and then the job becomes an editing one."

Hannah Caney Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Hannah Caney, illustrator and artist
Mark Daniels Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Mark Daniels, artist and writer
"For me, the true craft of photography is at the front end of the process, not the back... It's a personal view, but it certainly seems to resonate with the creatives I've photographed, and people who view the images."

Emily Holt Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Elvin Emily (Emily Holt), designer
"It's about spending time to get to know the person, form an understanding of who they are, why they do what they do, what they care about."

Ian Land Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Ian Land, photographer
Nadene Ghouri Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Nadene Ghouri, journalist, author and screenwriter
Willcocks lives in the area with his family and loves what he sees as the cultural richness, feeling a close affinity within the creative community.

Helen Bryant Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Helen Bryant, artist
Kim Christian Wan Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Kim Christian Wan, artist
Toby Barelli Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Toby Barelli, musician
Rebecca Youssefi Image copyright Tim Willcocks
Image caption Rebecca Youssefi, artist
Photos are copyright Tim Willcocks.

