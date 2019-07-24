In Pictures

Boris Johnson replaces Theresa May as the UK's new prime minister

  • 24 July 2019

Boris Johnson has replaced Theresa May as the new British prime minister.

Here are the day's events in pictures.

Theresa May leaves Downing Street Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Theresa May left Downing Street on Wednesday morning to travel to Westminster for her final Prime Minister's Questions
Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions Image copyright JESSICA TAYLOR / UK Parliament
Image caption MPs stood and applauded as she departed after telling MPs that during her time in office she's answered more than 4,500 questions during 140 hours of PMQs
Theresa May gives a speech outside Downing Street Image copyright AFP
Image caption Outside No 10, with husband Philip at her side, she said serving as prime minister had been "the greatest honour"
Theresa May arrives at Buckingham Palace Image copyright PA Media
Image caption She then made her way to Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation
The motorcade bringing Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace is disrupted by protesters
Image caption She was followed by Mr Johnson, whose motorcade was briefly disrupted by protesters who attempted to block his journey
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, London, where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Photos released of the meeting show Mr Johnson bowing to the Queen after she officially confirmed him as the new prime minister.
Carrie Symonds (C), girlfriend of Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, waits for the prime minister's arrival with members of staff in Downing Street in London on 24 July 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Meanwhile his partner Carrie Symonds was among those waiting for him in Downing Street
Boris Johnson gives a speech outside Downing Street Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Speaking outside No 10, Mr Johnson immediately addressed Brexit, saying the British people "have had enough of waiting"
Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The new prime minister then stepped inside 10 Downing Street
Boris Johnson greeted by staff at 10 Downing Street Image copyright PA Media
Image caption There he was greeted by staff

