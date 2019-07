Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Philippe Wojazer / Reuters Image caption Greta Thunberg (second from right) along with other Swedish and French environmental activists from the Youth Climate Movement attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France. The 16-year-old addressed legislators, telling them to "unite behind the science" of climate change. "You don't have to listen to us, but you do have to listen to the science," she said.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images) Image caption In the UK, two of its political parties announced new leaders. Jo Swinson took charge of the Liberal Democrats, the party's first female leader in its 31-year history...

Image copyright Victoria Jones / Pool via REUTERS Image caption While Boris Johnson, the new leader of the Conservative Party, became the country's 55th prime minister following the resignation of Theresa May. Here the Queen welcomes Mr Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace before he announced his new cabinet.

Image copyright Zohra Bensemra / Reuters Image caption A man emerges from a gold mining pit in Nsuaem-Top, Ghana.

Image copyright Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY / Reuters Image caption A cat disrupts play in the second half of a football match between Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Image copyright Abed Al Hashlamoun / EPA Image caption Some of the 1,117 Palestinian students who graduated from different colleges at Hebron University in the West Bank.

Image copyright Denis Charlet / AFP Image caption Franky Zapata, a former jet-ski champion, had been hoping to cross from northern France to southern England in just 20 minutes on his jet-powered flyboard, but he fell into the water halfway across as he tried to land on a boat to refuel. He plans to try the crossing again next week.

Image copyright Joe Raedle / Getty Images Image caption Isamar Sepulveda and Adriana Hernandez, along with other people in the town of Old San Juan, celebrate the news that Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló has announced his resignation after days of mass street protests in the US territory. He has been at the centre of a group text message scandal that has already led two top officials to resign. The leaked messages revealed sexist, profane and homophobic comments.

Image copyright Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Image caption Great Britain's Adam Peaty clinched his seventh World Championship gold medal, meaning he has now won both the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the past three World Championships (2019, 2017 and 2015).

Image copyright Jean-Christophe Bott / EPA Image caption A heatwave in Western Europe forced many to find ways to stay cool. Here a brown bear cub and its mother eat ice-covered fruits in their enclosure at a zoo in Servion, Switzerland. This week saw record temperatures recorded in a number of countries including France, Belgium and Germany.

