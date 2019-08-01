Your pictures on the theme of 'green spaces'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "green spaces".
Denisha Skilton
Denisha Skilton: "The sun gleaming down on rows of flowers."
Stuart Wright
Stuart Wright: "Roe deer and calf at the Raby Castle estate, Darlington."
Stuart Manktelow
Stuart Manktelow: "A red umbrella hat appears from the vast green space of the paddy field in Alleppey, Kerala, India."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Duckling immersed in green, Battery Park pond, New York City."
Lucy Cooper
Lucy Cooper: "Although this cemetery is home to a number of well-known heroes of American history, it was the light cast through the trees on to all the other headstones which made it a magical place for me. A beautiful green space in which to be laid to rest. The old Granary Burying Ground, Boston."
Mark Speight
Mark Speight: "Taken during a walk at sunset in Forest Park in Portland, Oregon."
Andy Skinner
Andy Skinner: "A particularly peaceful and verdant stretch of the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal, west of the Brandwood Tunnel in Kings Norton, Birmingham."
Debarpit Chandra
Debarpit Chandra: "The Mumbai skyline begins to rise beyond the lush forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The park acts as the the lungs of the city and also houses the 2,000-year-old Kanheri Caves, where time has frozen and which are a far cry from the hustle-bustle of the city."
Russell Endean
Russell Endean: "My wife and I spent four months travelling the US and Canada and this was a beautifully iconic image for us, symbolising the amazing scenery and wildlife that makes Canada special."
Jameson Forester
Jameson Forester: "An afternoon boat ride through the mangrove trees at Tra Su Bird Sanctuary, Chau Doc, Vietnam."
Sue Mannings
Sue Mannings: "A man sitting on artificial grass steps in Liverpool." The next theme is "relaxing" and the deadline for entries is 6 August 2019.