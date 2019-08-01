Your pictures on the theme of 'green spaces'

  • 1 August 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "green spaces".

  • Sun is shining down on grass full of daisies Denisha Skilton

    Denisha Skilton: "The sun gleaming down on rows of flowers."

  • Deer and calf hide behind the trees Stuart Wright

    Stuart Wright: "Roe deer and calf at the Raby Castle estate, Darlington."

  • In a large paddy field a bright red umbrella hat pokes out Stuart Manktelow

    Stuart Manktelow: "A red umbrella hat appears from the vast green space of the paddy field in Alleppey, Kerala, India."

  • A duckling paddles over lily pads Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Duckling immersed in green, Battery Park pond, New York City."

  • An overgrown cemetery Lucy Cooper

    Lucy Cooper: "Although this cemetery is home to a number of well-known heroes of American history, it was the light cast through the trees on to all the other headstones which made it a magical place for me. A beautiful green space in which to be laid to rest. The old Granary Burying Ground, Boston."

  • The setting sun shines through the moss-filled trees Mark Speight

    Mark Speight: "Taken during a walk at sunset in Forest Park in Portland, Oregon."

  • Two people sunbathe in the sun on a stretch of greenery overlooking a city Andy Skinner

    Andy Skinner: "A particularly peaceful and verdant stretch of the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal, west of the Brandwood Tunnel in Kings Norton, Birmingham."

  • Forests of green overlook the city. A crowd of people are walking through the paths Debarpit Chandra

    Debarpit Chandra: "The Mumbai skyline begins to rise beyond the lush forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The park acts as the the lungs of the city and also houses the 2,000-year-old Kanheri Caves, where time has frozen and which are a far cry from the hustle-bustle of the city."

  • An elk grazes with a mountain in the background and a bandstand flies the Canadian flag. Russell Endean

    Russell Endean: "My wife and I spent four months travelling the US and Canada and this was a beautifully iconic image for us, symbolising the amazing scenery and wildlife that makes Canada special."

  • A boat ride through mangrove trees Jameson Forester

    Jameson Forester: "An afternoon boat ride through the mangrove trees at Tra Su Bird Sanctuary, Chau Doc, Vietnam."

  • A man sits on steps made out of artificial grass Sue Mannings

    And finally, Sue Mannings took a photo of a man sitting on artificial grass steps in Liverpool. The next theme is "relaxing" and the deadline for entries is 6 August 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

