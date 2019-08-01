In Pictures

In pictures: Russia's massive wildfires rage on

  • 1 August 2019

Images from Russia, where the army has been sent in to help tackle massive wildfires raging in Siberia (all photos here from Krasnoyarsk region).

Wildfire burns in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The wildfires have now spread to about three million hectares (7.4 million acres) - an area roughly the size of Belgium
Presentational white space
A helicopter dumps water to extinguish wildfires in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Russian authorities have deployed 10 planes and 10 helicopters with firefighting equipment
Presentational white space
A serviceman from Russia's forest protection is parachuted from a plane in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Some forest protection personnel have been parachuted to the most remote areas
A Russian serviceman tackles wildfires in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Hundreds of firefighters and emergencies ministry personnel are tackling the fires on the ground
Presentational white space
Emergencies ministry officials tackle wildfires in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption They are trying to prevent the blazes from spreading to populated areas
Presentational white space
A burning tree in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Greenpeace has described the situation in the affected regions as an "ecological catastrophe"
Presentational white space
Wildfires burn in the taiga, or boreal forest, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A state of emergency has been declared across the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, two areas of the Republic of Buryatia and one area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)
Presentational white space
An emergencies ministry serviceman cuts a tree to localise a wildfire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Photo: 1 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption But many Russians say the authorities are not doing enough, with more than 700,000 people signing a petition calling for tougher action

All photo are subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story