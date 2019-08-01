In pictures: Russia's massive wildfires rage on
- 1 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Images from Russia, where the army has been sent in to help tackle massive wildfires raging in Siberia (all photos here from Krasnoyarsk region).
All photo are subject to copyright