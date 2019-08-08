Your pictures on the theme of 'relaxing'

  • 8 August 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "relaxing".

  • A woman sitting under a yellow canopy reads a map Ian Rawson

    Ian Rawson: "This was taken in Arles[, France,] at the cafe that Vincent van Gogh painted. My wife is looking very much like an impressionist beauty."

  • A lady lounges on a sun bed looking out to sea whilst reading a book. A dog relaxes next to her Nicholas Collins

    Nicholas Collins: "Lena and Katie reading, listening to the waves on Ile de Re, France."

  • A man lays out in the sun on the beach. in front of him is a reusable shopping bag which says "cucumber". Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "Relaxing by the sea, cool as a cucumber."

  • Pigs roll around in the mud as a man takes their photo Cath Eke

    Cath Eke: "In an idyllic setting on St Agnes, Isles of Scilly, these pigs were enjoying the warm summer sunshine after rooting around. [They were] blissfully unaware of their photos being taken."

  • A couple caught in rain, look out onto a field full of lavender Lee Wilson

    Lee Wilson: "A couple enjoying the lavender fields before the rain."

  • A large panda leans on a leg and raises its head towards the sky Peter Thompson

    Peter Thompson: "Giant panda relaxes in Chengdu, China."

  • A shepherd rests on the grass as he watches over his sheep Marta Witt

    Marta Witt: "A shepherd is watching his sheep while resting on a haystack in the middle of the Great Hungarian Puszta. A small village called Fulophaza is in the background."

  • Children play in a sprinkler park Nassredean Nasseri

    Nassredean Nasseri: "Children play, relax, and cool off in a sprinkler park in Yazd, Iran. Temperatures were hovering around 44C when I visited Yazd as part of a... road trip through Iran."

  • Kangaroos lay on the ground relaxing Usha Venkat

    Usha Venkat: "My husband and I travelled to Australia, we visited Port Douglas Wildlife Habitat. One of the highlights was being able to meet the animals and birds. We spent the afternoon feeding and petting the kangaroos, it was a cool experience."

  • A seal with its eyes closed Martina Novotna

    And finally, Martina Novotna took a photograph of a seal soaking up the sun. The next theme is "looking down" and the deadline for entries is 13 August 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story