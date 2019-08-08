Your pictures on the theme of 'relaxing'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "relaxing".
Ian Rawson
Ian Rawson: "This was taken in Arles[, France,] at the cafe that Vincent van Gogh painted. My wife is looking very much like an impressionist beauty."
Nicholas Collins
Nicholas Collins: "Lena and Katie reading, listening to the waves on Ile de Re, France."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "Relaxing by the sea, cool as a cucumber."
Cath Eke
Cath Eke: "In an idyllic setting on St Agnes, Isles of Scilly, these pigs were enjoying the warm summer sunshine after rooting around. [They were] blissfully unaware of their photos being taken."
Lee Wilson
Lee Wilson: "A couple enjoying the lavender fields before the rain."
Peter Thompson
Peter Thompson: "Giant panda relaxes in Chengdu, China."
Marta Witt
Marta Witt: "A shepherd is watching his sheep while resting on a haystack in the middle of the Great Hungarian Puszta. A small village called Fulophaza is in the background."
Nassredean Nasseri
Nassredean Nasseri: "Children play, relax, and cool off in a sprinkler park in Yazd, Iran. Temperatures were hovering around 44C when I visited Yazd as part of a... road trip through Iran."
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: "My husband and I travelled to Australia, we visited Port Douglas Wildlife Habitat. One of the highlights was being able to meet the animals and birds. We spent the afternoon feeding and petting the kangaroos, it was a cool experience."
Martina Novotna
Martina Novotna took a photograph of a seal soaking up the sun.