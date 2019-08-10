In Pictures

Week in pictures: 3 - 9 August 2019

  • 10 August 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

People hold up their phones during a prayer vigil Image copyright Mark Ralston/AFP
Image caption People hold up their phones during a prayer and candle vigil in El Paso, Texas, following a mass shooting at a Walmart store. The gunman is believed to have targeted Hispanics, murdering 22 people.
An RAF Chinook Mk6a helicopter approaches the Toddbrook Reservoir dam Image copyright Cpl Rob Travis / MOD / PA Media
Image caption An RAF Chinook Mk6a helicopter approaches the damaged Toddbrook Reservoir dam, near the village of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, to drop sandbags to shore it up. Whaley Bridge residents were had to leave the town for six days.
An officer from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department takes part in the search for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin Image copyright Fazry Ismail / EPA
Image caption A Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department officer takes part in the search for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who went missing while on holiday with her family. Her mother's voice has been played over loudspeakers in a bid to help find the teenager.
A restored silver World War Two Spitfire plane is escorted by three others Image copyright Adrian Dennis/AFP
Image caption A restored silver World War Two Spitfire plane is escorted by three others after taking off for a round-the-world flight attempt from Goodwood Aerodrome in Chichester.
An anti-government protester throws a brick at a police station Image copyright Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Image caption An anti-government protester throws a brick at a police station in Tseung Kwan O residential district in Hong Kong.
Tista Das, a transgender woman, poses for a photo before her wedding Image copyright Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP
Image caption Tista Das, who is a transgender woman, poses for a photo before her wedding in Kolkata, India.
People gather round a pedestrian crossing in London Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption Fans celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous cover photo of the Abbey Road album by The Beatles. The original image was taken by the late Scottish photographer Iain Macmillan, who stood on a ladder in the middle of the street while a policeman blocked the traffic.
People protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detention centre in Adelanto, California Image copyright Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Image caption People protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detention centre in Adelanto, California. The protest follows a large raid in Mississippi by ICE officials in which nearly 700 workers from agricultural processing plants were arrested.
Graeme Watson poses with his record-breaking gooseberry Image copyright Owen Humphreys / PA Media
Image caption Graeme Watson, from North Yorkshire, poses with his record-breaking gooseberry, seen on the left. The fruit beat the previous world record of the heaviest gooseberry, weighing in at 64.56g.
Burryman Andrew Taylor is given whisky through a straw by local resident Mary Hamblin Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media
Image caption Burryman Andrew Taylor is given whisky through a straw by local resident Mary Hamblin, as he parades through the town of South Queensferry, near Edinburgh, encased in burrs as part of an ancient tradition.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

