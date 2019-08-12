The Muslim festival Eid al-Adha - which means "feast of the sacrifice" - began on Sunday evening and is marked by special prayers and feasts.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Indian children play after Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India

Each year Muslims gather for the occasion that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on the command of God. Ibrahim was eventually given a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Eid al-Adha usually begins on the last day of the Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It is the second Islamic festival of the year, and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Here is a selection of pictures of celebrations from around the world on Monday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A woman prays at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan

Image copyright AFP Image caption Butchers prepare to slaughter a cow during the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan

Image copyright AFP Image caption People gather for Eid al-Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan

Image copyright EPA Image caption Worshippers pray at the National Mosque of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Image copyright AFP Image caption Muslims participate in a special prayer in Kolkata, India

Image copyright AFP Image caption A child looks on as women offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Chennai, India

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prayers are offered in Kolkata, India

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A herbal eye-liner, called surma, is applied to a worshipper at Kashmiri Jame Mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal

Image copyright AFP Image caption Prayers are offered at the same mosque

Image copyright AFP Image caption Muslim women pray in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Turkish aid agency hands out sacrificial animal meat in Nairobi

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Balloons are handed out at the Ar-Rahma Mosque in Kiev, Ukraine

