Your pictures on the theme of 'looking down'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "looking down".
Pete Dadds
Pete Dadds: "A spectator watches a game of dominoes from his balcony in Old... Havana, Cuba."
Eric Etchart
Eric Etchart: "This is Monte Clerigo beach, near Aljezur, a very popular place for surfing in the Algarve, Portugal."
Kent Ripplinger
Kent Ripplinger: "A moment during a climbing trip on Poison Spring... Canyon, Utah, USA"
David Goudy
David Goudy: "Looking down over the shelves at Seattle Public Library."
Sion Prys
Sion Prys: "This photo was taken during my morning commute in New York City. The reflection is of Bond Street, a cobblestone street in Manhattan, following an overnight shower."
Christopher Ottaway
Christopher Ottaway: "Cape Point lighthouse - built at the most south-western point of Africa, where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic."
Anant Ganesh Patel
Anant Ganesh Patel: "Some dogs show interest in a hippo in Livingstone, Zambia, Africa."
Lucy Cooper
Lucy Cooper: "Looking down at sunbathers on a deck in Sorrento, Italy."
Andy Skinner
Andy Skinner: "An acrobat, suspended from a helium balloon, performs above the heads of shoppers at [the] Bull Ring... in Birmingham, England."
Sandra Johnson
Sandra Johnson: "Standing on the Kolnbrein Dam, in Austria."
Wing Li
Wing Li: "Whilst enjoying a crepe in Brighton, Sussex, I noticed this mischievous looking herring gull."
Ben Prior-Wandesforde
Ben Prior-Wandesforde: "Capturing the action from an improvised structure, during a non-league football match."
Neil Reynolds
And finally, Neil Reynolds took a photograph of a horse looking down at him. The next theme is "summer streets" and the deadline for entries is 20 August 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.