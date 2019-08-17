In Pictures

Week in pictures: 10 - 16 August 2019

  • 17 August 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Waves crash against the harbour wall on 10 August 2019 in Porthcawl, Wales. Image copyright Matthew Horwood / Getty Images
Image caption A couple watch the waves crashing over the rocks near the harbour in Porthcawl, Wales.
Brazilian indigenous women march towards the Ministry of Health office during a protest against budget cuts, in Brasilia on 12 August 2019. Image copyright SERGIO LIMA / Getty images
Image caption Brazilian indigenous women occupied a health ministry office in Brasilia during a protest against budget cuts.
A woman tries to clear floodwaters from her home in Hunsur town in the southern state of Karnataka on 10 August 10 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A woman tries to clear floodwaters from her home in Hunsur town in the southern state of Karnataka in India. Monsoon flooding has led to more than 140 deaths and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
Muslim women attend the Eid al-Adha morning prayer at Dubai's main mosque on 11 August 2019 Image copyright KARIM SAHIB / AFP
Image caption Muslim women attend the Eid al-Adha morning prayer at Dubai's main mosque.
Actors Joy Maria Onotu (left) and Sarah Miele, stars of the Edinburgh Fringe show 'Valentina's Galaxy' take their first steps on what looks like a new planet but is in fact the Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park above the city of Edinburgh, 15 August 2019. Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA media
Image caption Actors Joy Maria Onotu and Sarah Miele, stars of the Edinburgh Fringe show Valentina's Galaxy, take their first steps on what looks like a new planet but is in fact the Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park above the city in Scotland.
Colombia v Dominican Republic volleyball match at the Callao Sports Centre, Lima, Peru Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters
Image caption The Dominican Republic's women won volleyball gold at the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima following a victory over Colombia.
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, 14 August 2019. Image copyright Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
Image caption Fireworks explode in front of a full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta.
A farmer tries to save his goat during a forest fire in the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, on 14 August 2019. Image copyright ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP
Image caption A farmer tries to save his goat during a forest fire in the village of Makrimalli on the Greek island of Evia, north-east of Athens. Hundreds of villagers were evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.
View of the new footbridge re-connecting both halves of Tintagel Castle for the first time in 500 years, has at long last been opened. Image copyright Keith Mayhew / Shutterstock
Image caption A new £4m footbridge has been opened linking both halves of Tintagel Castle - the place where, according to legend, King Arthur was conceived - on the north coast of Cornwall in England.
Two rare white lion cubs laying in their basket at the association Caresse de Tigre at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, north western France Image copyright LOU BENOIST / AFP
Image caption Two rare white lion cubs lying in their basket at Caresse de Tigre at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, north-western France. Nala and Simba's parents were rescued from the circus by the conservation charity. White lions are native to South Africa, but only a handful remain in the wild.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

