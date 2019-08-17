Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood / Getty Images Image caption A couple watch the waves crashing over the rocks near the harbour in Porthcawl, Wales.

Image copyright SERGIO LIMA / Getty images Image caption Brazilian indigenous women occupied a health ministry office in Brasilia during a protest against budget cuts.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A woman tries to clear floodwaters from her home in Hunsur town in the southern state of Karnataka in India. Monsoon flooding has led to more than 140 deaths and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Image copyright KARIM SAHIB / AFP Image caption Muslim women attend the Eid al-Adha morning prayer at Dubai's main mosque.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA media Image caption Actors Joy Maria Onotu and Sarah Miele, stars of the Edinburgh Fringe show Valentina's Galaxy, take their first steps on what looks like a new planet but is in fact the Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park above the city in Scotland.

Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters Image caption The Dominican Republic's women won volleyball gold at the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima following a victory over Colombia.

Image copyright Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters Image caption Fireworks explode in front of a full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta.

Image copyright ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP Image caption A farmer tries to save his goat during a forest fire in the village of Makrimalli on the Greek island of Evia, north-east of Athens. Hundreds of villagers were evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.

Image copyright Keith Mayhew / Shutterstock Image caption A new £4m footbridge has been opened linking both halves of Tintagel Castle - the place where, according to legend, King Arthur was conceived - on the north coast of Cornwall in England.

Image copyright LOU BENOIST / AFP Image caption Two rare white lion cubs lying in their basket at Caresse de Tigre at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, north-western France. Nala and Simba's parents were rescued from the circus by the conservation charity. White lions are native to South Africa, but only a handful remain in the wild.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.