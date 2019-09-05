Fra Angelico's restored frescos on show in UK

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption Adoration of the Magi and Man of Sorrows by Fra Angelico, Cell 39, Museum of San Marco Convent, Florence, Italy, 2010

Robert Polidori's photographs of the frescos of Fra Angelico in the 15th Century Dominican priory of San Marco, in Florence, Italy, are on show for the first time in the UK.

The pictures can be seen at the Flowers Gallery, in London, until 12 October 2019.

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption Cell 26, Museum of San Marco Convent, Florence, Italy

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption Cell 34, Museum of San Marco Convent, Florence, Italy

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption Cell 35, Museum of San Marco Convent, Florence, Italy

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption Crucifixion with Saint Dominic prostrate on the floor, by Fra Angelico, Museum of San Marco Convent, Florence, Italy

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption Crucifixion with the Virgin and Sts Cosmas, John the Evangelist and Peter Martyr by Fra Angelico, Cell 38, Florence, Italy

Image copyright Robert Polidori Image caption The Mocking of Christ by Fra Angelico, Cell 7, Museum of San, Marco Convent, Florence, Italy

All photographs © Robert Polidori, courtesy of Flowers Gallery