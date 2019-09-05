Fra Angelico's restored frescos on show in UK
- 5 September 2019
Robert Polidori's photographs of the frescos of Fra Angelico in the 15th Century Dominican priory of San Marco, in Florence, Italy, are on show for the first time in the UK.
The pictures can be seen at the Flowers Gallery, in London, until 12 October 2019.
All photographs © Robert Polidori, courtesy of Flowers Gallery