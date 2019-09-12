Your pictures on the theme of 'soak up the vibe'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "soak up the vibe".
James Gibson-Wynes
James Gibson-Wynes: "Taken inside Cartmel Priory with a glass of Prosecco. The drink was given to all members of the congregation that stayed after the service to soak up the vibes of the morning."
Romano Alves
Romano Alves: "At the Ponte da Barca annual festivities amusement park, young people enjoy adrenaline."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "Frolicking in the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park, Chicago."
Stuart Lyall
Stuart Lyall: "A local in Kefalonia taking in the passing people."
Joel Rundle
Joel Rundle: "Enjoying the sunset and a cocktail or two on the beach in Carvoeiro, Portugal."
Andy Skinner
Andy Skinner: "Taking a break from the hurly burly of Birmingham city centre with quiet contemplation of clouds in Rotunda Square."
Roshani Rahe
Roshani Rahe: "Soaking up the beach vibes in Santa Cruz."
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "Soaking up the splendour of America’s Midwest - the Badlands of South Dakota."
Ros Tapp
Ros Tapp: "The few people who were at Minnis Bay that night had this rare treat of enjoying the most beautiful evening on the north Kent coast. The sea was warm and calm and the 'Turner' sunset stunning."
AnneMarie Fotso
AnneMarie Fotso: "These people were 'soaking up the vibes' during this year's pirate festival in Brixham, Devon UK."
Jane Sayliss
And finally, Jane Sayliss sent in this photograph of her daughter Lucy and her husband James soaking up Glastonbury.