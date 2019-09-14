Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Bienvenido Velasco / EPA Image caption A scientist at the research centre of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Gamboa, a rainforest near Panama City, holds two golden frogs which are threatened by the deadly chytrid fungus. This programme is part of the Panama Amphibian Rescue and Conservation Project, which seeks to conserve frog species in danger of disappearance.

Image copyright Dylan Martinez / Reuters Image caption People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale queue to get a copy of her new novel The Testaments, at Waterstones bookshop in London.

Image copyright Sivaram V / Reuters Image caption A mahout sits between elephants during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India.

Image copyright Ryan Pierse/Getty Image Image caption The Australian cricket team celebrates after claiming the wicket of England's Stuart Broad to claim victory to retain the Ashes at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Image copyright Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters Image caption Thousands of people turned out at the Rufaro football stadium in Harare to pay their respects to the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who died last week while having medical treatment in a Singapore hospital.

Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters Image caption Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival at the Bolshoi in Moscow.

Image copyright Bruno Kelly / Reuters Image caption A tree burns during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest in Itapua do Oeste, Rondonia State, Brazil.

Image copyright Marco Longari / AFP Image caption A woman takes Holy Communion as the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, celebrates Mass at the Soamandrakizay diocesan grounds in Antananarivo,the capital of Madagascar.

Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Image caption Richard Mann sits on top of his winning giant pumpkin, which weighs 291.7 kg (45.94 stone). It scooped first prize in the pumpkin category of Giant Vegetable at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

Image copyright Rob Engelaar / EPA Image caption A dancer performs at the Breakdance World Cup in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. The winner can call himself World B-Boy Classic champion for a year.

