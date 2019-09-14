In Pictures

Week in pictures: 7 - 13 September 2019

  • 14 September 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A scientist holds two golden frogs at the research centre of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute Image copyright Bienvenido Velasco / EPA
Image caption A scientist at the research centre of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Gamboa, a rainforest near Panama City, holds two golden frogs which are threatened by the deadly chytrid fungus. This programme is part of the Panama Amphibian Rescue and Conservation Project, which seeks to conserve frog species in danger of disappearance.
People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's book The Handmaid's Tale Image copyright Dylan Martinez / Reuters
Image caption People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale queue to get a copy of her new novel The Testaments, at Waterstones bookshop in London.
A mahout sits between elephants Image copyright Sivaram V / Reuters
Image caption A mahout sits between elephants during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
The Australian cricket team celebrate Image copyright Ryan Pierse/Getty Image
Image caption The Australian cricket team celebrates after claiming the wicket of England's Stuart Broad to claim victory to retain the Ashes at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township Image copyright Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
Image caption Thousands of people turned out at the Rufaro football stadium in Harare to pay their respects to the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who died last week while having medical treatment in a Singapore hospital.
Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
Image caption Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival at the Bolshoi in Moscow.
A burning tree is seen during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest Image copyright Bruno Kelly / Reuters
Image caption A tree burns during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest in Itapua do Oeste, Rondonia State, Brazil.
A woman takes Holy Communion Image copyright Marco Longari / AFP
Image caption A woman takes Holy Communion as the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, celebrates Mass at the Soamandrakizay diocesan grounds in Antananarivo,the capital of Madagascar.
Richard Mann with his winning giant pumpkin Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA
Image caption Richard Mann sits on top of his winning giant pumpkin, which weighs 291.7 kg (45.94 stone). It scooped first prize in the pumpkin category of Giant Vegetable at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.
A dancer performs at the Breakdance World Cup in Eindhoven Image copyright Rob Engelaar / EPA
Image caption A dancer performs at the Breakdance World Cup in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. The winner can call himself World B-Boy Classic champion for a year.

