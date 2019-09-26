In Pictures

Omaha Sketchbook by Gregory Halpern

  • 26 September 2019

The American photographer Gregory Halpern has been photographing the city of Omaha in Nebraska for more than 15 years.

His work is collected together in a book and exhibition entitled Omaha Sketchbook.

Working with photographic film, Halpern constructs scrapbooks from darkroom contact sheets of his work. The work is a personal documentation of masculinity in the city,

Emilio, Omaha, Nebraska Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Emilio, Omaha, Nebraska
Boy Scouts Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Boy Scouts 1, Omaha, Nebraska
Dog on hill at sunrise Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Dog on hill (sunrise), Omaha, Nebraska
James in car Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption James in car, Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha, Downtown Through Sunflowers Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Omaha, Nebraska (downtown through sunflowers)
Julia, Reserve Officer Training Corps, Omaha Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Julia, Reserve Officer Training Corps, Omaha, Nebraska
Card game at Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, Omaha Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Card game, Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility. Omaha, Nebraska
Lewis, Football Practice, Omaha Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption Lewis, football practice, Omaha, Nebraska
John, Service Clerk, Cubby's Grocery Store, Omaha Image copyright Gregory Halpern
Image caption John, service clerk, Cubby's grocery store, Omaha, Nebraska

The work will be on show at the Huxley-Parlour Gallery gallery in London until 12 October, and the book is available from the publishers MACK.

All photographs Gregory Halpern, courtesy of Huxley-Parlour Gallery.

