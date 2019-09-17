In Pictures

Sea views: Capturing British maritime life

  • 17 September 2019

The Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity has announced the winners of its seventh annual photography competition.

The competition encourages amateur and professional photographers to enter pictures that capture the essence of Britain's long maritime heritage, with its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, ports and harbours.

Here is a selection of the winning entries.

Fisherman with mackerel Image copyright Laurence Hartwell
Image caption Overall winner, Laurence Hartwell's Landing Mackerel, captures a fisherman with his catch in Newlyn, Cornwall
Man with waves at sunrise Image copyright John Alderson
Image caption John Alderson's Sunrise Through The Wave won the People category
Derelict ship at a harbour Image copyright Amanda Burgess
Image caption Amanda Burgess's Fate of the Mersey Ferry won the Ships and Wrecks category
Fisherman and winch Image copyright Laurence Hartwell
Image caption Laurence Hartwell's Keeping Things Running Safely was highly commended in the People category
Sea waves and spray Image copyright Mark Dobson
Image caption Mark Dobson's Wild Seas, shot at Gwithian, Cornwall, won the Coastal Views category
Ship heading for harbour in rough seas Image copyright Gary Richardson
Image caption Gary Richardson's Heading for Harbour was highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category
Rescue helicopter off the coast at Brighton Image copyright Alan Humphries
Image caption Alan Humphries's Brighton Sussex Display won the Recreation category
Deckchair on the beach at sunrise Image copyright Noel Bennett
Image caption Noel Bennett's Sunrise over The Cobb was highly commended in the Coastal Views category
Beach shelter with speedboat in the background Image copyright Stanley Pearson
Image caption Stanley Pearson's Jet Rides was highly commended in the Recreation category

All photographs copyright of the contributors, courtesy of the Shipwrecked Mariners Society and PA Media

