Sea views: Capturing British maritime life

The Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity has announced the winners of its seventh annual photography competition.

The competition encourages amateur and professional photographers to enter pictures that capture the essence of Britain's long maritime heritage, with its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, ports and harbours.

Here is a selection of the winning entries.

Image copyright Laurence Hartwell Image caption Overall winner, Laurence Hartwell's Landing Mackerel, captures a fisherman with his catch in Newlyn, Cornwall

Image copyright John Alderson Image caption John Alderson's Sunrise Through The Wave won the People category

Image copyright Amanda Burgess Image caption Amanda Burgess's Fate of the Mersey Ferry won the Ships and Wrecks category

Image copyright Laurence Hartwell Image caption Laurence Hartwell's Keeping Things Running Safely was highly commended in the People category

Image copyright Mark Dobson Image caption Mark Dobson's Wild Seas, shot at Gwithian, Cornwall, won the Coastal Views category

Image copyright Gary Richardson Image caption Gary Richardson's Heading for Harbour was highly commended in the Ships and Wrecks category

Image copyright Alan Humphries Image caption Alan Humphries's Brighton Sussex Display won the Recreation category

Image copyright Noel Bennett Image caption Noel Bennett's Sunrise over The Cobb was highly commended in the Coastal Views category

Image copyright Stanley Pearson Image caption Stanley Pearson's Jet Rides was highly commended in the Recreation category

All photographs copyright of the contributors, courtesy of the Shipwrecked Mariners Society and PA Media