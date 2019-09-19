Your pictures on the theme of 'on the river'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "on the river".
Barbara Bryant
Barbara Bryant: "The Norfolk Crazy Ladies enjoying a weekly dip in the River Bure at Horstead Mill. We swim all year round, in all weathers, in just our cossies, and always enjoy lots of laughter - and cake."
Natasha Everson-Williams
Natasha Everson-Williams: "In its 13th year, the amazing Northenden Boat Race, in Manchester, attracts many competitors to raise money for the Christie charity, at the bank holiday weekend, on the River Mersey."
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss: "I thought this quirky shot I took a couple of days ago might actually fit your theme this week. It shows two swans on the river in Cirencester but one has come out looking like Daffy Duck instead."
Sabine van Doorn
Sabine van Doorn: "'Come play. Dog wants to play in the river Test near Bransbury, Hampshire, on a warm August day."
Felicia Fontaine
Felicia Fontaine: "Looking like a batch of red blood cells, this group heads up hill to tube down on the Tuckasegee River near Bryson City, North Carolina."
Steve Hunt
Steve Hunt: "We had ridden through France on our motorcycle and stopped at [the] Roque Saint-Christophe to have a look around the cave dwellings. We had a cool off by the River Vesere and I saw this family zipping past at quite a speed.."
Gill Newey
Gill Newey: "Just before sunrise, out paddle-boarding on the Thames in Shepperton."
Sarah Newman
Sarah Newman: "One-day-old turtles in a turtle sanctuary in Sri Lanka. Their eggs were found by fishermen mostly and [they] were due to be released back into the sea in two days' time."
Uwe Holm
Uwe Holm: "During the Cruise Days festival, in Hamburg, there are many cruise ships on the Elbe, which all are welcomed with a fireworks display and many other ships."
Brian D Gillooly
The Carbon River near the Mount Rainier National Forest in Washington State, by Brian D Gillooly.
Abbey Kurton
Abbey Kurton: “'On your marks.' 'No, not yet, I’m not ready.'”
Ian Salisbury
Ian Salisbury: "When you are boating on an African river, you are sometimes made to feel less than welcome by the residents."
Peri Thomas
Peri Thomas: "A beautiful day in the Yorkshire Dales. Teenagers will still always come walking when there's sunshine, a dog and a cake and or ice cream on offer. It's a great time to talk. And you can always find some adventure."
Miriam Simmons
Miriam Simmons: "Taken on my way to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury. A reflection in the river of the local houses along the waterfront."
Joel Rundle
Joel Rundle: "My friend Jordan, standing very still in order to capture this effect."
Rachel Moffat
Rachel Moffat: "The kids and I trying paddle-boarding for the first time on the Thames in Oxford."
Valerie Nicholls
Valerie Nicholls photographed sunset over the harbour in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
Dave Parker
Dave Parker took this picture of the Millennium Bridge in London. "The rowing boat seemed somewhat out of place and dwarfed by the scale of the river, bridge and city, on its unknown journey downriver."
Nicholas Collins
Nicholas Collins: "A woman standing by City Hall, with Tower Bridge in the background."
John Kiely
John Kiely: " Taken at 06:00 on a July morning cruising in the Norwegian fjords at Aurland, watching the clouds wake up."
Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey captured sunset on the River Bure, Norfolk.