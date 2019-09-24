Supreme Court ruling: Pictures from day of drama
- 24 September 2019
Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday.
Supreme Court president Lady Hale said it was unlawful because "it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."
Here are the day's events in pictures.
