A selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A protester takes part in the global climate strike, near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Bangkok, Thailand. The protest called for "an end to the age of fossil fuels, and climate justice for everyone".

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption Gina Miller, who led campaigners against the suspension of Parliament, appears outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in London, following the ruling that the suspension was unlawful. "This prime minister must open the doors of Parliament tomorrow. MPs must get back and be brave and bold in holding this unscrupulous government to account," she said. MPs returned to the Commons on Wednesday.

Image copyright Amir Cohen / Reuters Image caption A child holds a newly-hatched baby sea turtle, born at a protective nesting site at a beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The site was set up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme.

Image copyright Saul Loeb / Getty Images Image caption US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look on during a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Concerns about a phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky were raised by a whistleblower, with the Democrats accusing Mr Trump of seeking foreign help to smear a political rival.

Image copyright Marco Bertorello / Getty Images Image caption Inter Milan's Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku kisses the lens of a television camera after scoring during the Italian Serie A football derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium.

Image copyright AFP Image caption French elite acrobatic flying team Patrouille de France perform during the 8th Athens Flying Week aviation event over Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece.

Image copyright Carlo Allegri / Reuters Image caption Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York City. She said: "I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words ... people are suffering. People are dying. Entire eco-systems are collapsing."

Image copyright Thomas Samson / Getty Images Image caption A model presents a creation by the designer Marine Serre during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.

Image copyright Tolga Akmen / Getty Images Image caption Gallery assistants pose with an artwork entitled Devolved Parliament by British artist Banksy, ahead of auctioneer Sotheby's contemporary art sale, as part of the Frieze Art Fair in London. The artwork was created in 2009 and could fetch more than £1.5m, according to Sotheby's.

Image copyright Amit Dave / Reuters Image caption Participants dress in traditional attire during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance to be performed at the upcoming Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India. The festival will see devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.