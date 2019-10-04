In Pictures

Week in pictures: 28 September - 4 October 2019

  • 4 October 2019

A selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A parade on Tiananmen Square marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, 1 October 2019. Image copyright HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA
Image caption China has held large military and civilian parades to mark 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China. As many as 15,000 military personnel and about 100,000 civilians took part, with some 600 pieces of military equipment on display.
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Japanese bath gown stands in front of police cordon outside Tai Koo MTR station in Hong Kong Image copyright Anthony Kwan/Getty
Image caption Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with mass demonstrations across the city.
President Macron pays tribute in front of the flag-draped coffin of former President Jacques Chirac Image copyright Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute in front of the flag-draped coffin of the late former French President Jacques Chirac at the National Invalides Hotel during a military ceremony following his death.
Staff feed Ayeyar Sein, a four-month-old baby elephant who lost her parents to poachers in Wingabaw Elephant Camp, Bago, Myanmar Image copyright Ann Wang/Reuters
Image caption Ayeyar Sein, a four-month-old baby elephant who lost her parents to poachers, is fed by a member of staff at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago, Myanmar.
A gust of wind lifts the cassock of Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at St Peter's square in the Vatican, 2 October 2019. Image copyright Tiziana Fabi/AFP
Image caption A gust of wind lifts the cassock of Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at St Peter's square in the Vatican.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain competes in the Women's Heptathlon Javelin during day seven of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 Image copyright Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Image caption Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain competes in the Women's Heptathlon Javelin during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha. Johnson-Thompson ended her wait for her first global outdoor title by powering to gold medal spot with a British record 6,981 points.
Pupils attend a class on their first day of school in Najaf in central Iraq on 30 September 2019. Image copyright HAIDAR HAMDANI/afp
Image caption Pupils attend a class on their first day of school in Najaf in central Iraq.
Gardener David Brown trimming the largest wall of Boston Ivy in the UK at St John's College Cambridge, 2 October 2019. Image copyright Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock
Image caption Gardener David Brown trims the largest wall of Boston Ivy in the UK at St John's College, Cambridge.
A surfer flips into the water as he crashes over the top of a wave in the ocean at Omaezaki on 1 October 2019. Image copyright ADRIAN DENNIS/afp
Image caption A surfer flips into the water as he crashes over the top of a wave in the ocean at Omaezaki, Japan.
Elvis tribute artist Niclas Hemley, 48, a landscape gardener from Frankfurt poses during a portrait session at "The Elvies" on September 27, 2019 in Porthcawl, Wales. Image copyright Gareth Cattermole
Image caption Elvis tribute artist Niclas Hemley, 48, a landscape gardener from Frankfurt, Germany, poses during a portrait session at "The Elvies" - an annual gathering of Elvis fans and tribute artists - in Porthcawl, Wales.
