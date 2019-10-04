Week in pictures: 28 September - 4 October 2019

A selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA Image caption China has held large military and civilian parades to mark 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China. As many as 15,000 military personnel and about 100,000 civilians took part, with some 600 pieces of military equipment on display.

Image copyright Anthony Kwan/Getty Image caption Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with mass demonstrations across the city.

Image copyright Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute in front of the flag-draped coffin of the late former French President Jacques Chirac at the National Invalides Hotel during a military ceremony following his death.

Image copyright Ann Wang/Reuters Image caption Ayeyar Sein, a four-month-old baby elephant who lost her parents to poachers, is fed by a member of staff at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago, Myanmar.

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi/AFP Image caption A gust of wind lifts the cassock of Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at St Peter's square in the Vatican.

Image copyright Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Image caption Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain competes in the Women's Heptathlon Javelin during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha. Johnson-Thompson ended her wait for her first global outdoor title by powering to gold medal spot with a British record 6,981 points.

Image copyright HAIDAR HAMDANI/afp Image caption Pupils attend a class on their first day of school in Najaf in central Iraq.

Image copyright Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Image caption Gardener David Brown trims the largest wall of Boston Ivy in the UK at St John's College, Cambridge.

Image copyright ADRIAN DENNIS/afp Image caption A surfer flips into the water as he crashes over the top of a wave in the ocean at Omaezaki, Japan.

Image copyright Gareth Cattermole Image caption Elvis tribute artist Niclas Hemley, 48, a landscape gardener from Frankfurt, Germany, poses during a portrait session at "The Elvies" - an annual gathering of Elvis fans and tribute artists - in Porthcawl, Wales.

