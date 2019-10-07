The Royal Society of Biology has released the shortlist for its annual photography competition.
The competition has two categories for amateur photographers: four entries were shortlisted for young photographer of the year and six for the photographer of the year.
The shortlisted images showcase animals caught on camera around the globe, submitted according to this year's theme of Capturing Movement.
The winners of the competition will be announced at the RSB annual awards ceremony on 10 October at The Francis Crick Institute, London, as part of this year's Biology Week.
All images copyright of the individual named photographers.