In Pictures

Somewhere Along the Line: An American road trip

  • 17 October 2019

Between 2011 and 2017, American photographer Joshua Dudley Greer travelled more than 100,000 miles on the US Highway network.

Rather than driving through quickly, Greer made the decision to slowly and deliberately dwell in these roadside spaces, looking for unforeseen moments of humour, pathos and humanity.

The resulting project, entitled Somewhere Along the Line, shows an unexpected side to an infrastructure that forms an integral role in American society and culture.

Family at roadside
Image caption Barstow, California, 2017.
Presentational white space
Car park
Image caption Mill City, Nevada, 2015.
Presentational white space
Cars and buses in a junkyard
Image caption Lewiston, Idaho, 2015.
Presentational white space
A roadside sign that states "I need a kidney"
Image caption Interstate 70, near Salina, Kansas, 2014.
Presentational white space
Children climbing a roadside embankment
Image caption Near Bozeman, Montana, 2015.
Presentational white space
Unfinished road bridge
Image caption Interstate 30 and 35, Dallas, Texas, 2016.
Presentational white space
Homeless man in a tent with a Christmas tree
Image caption US Highway 90, New Orleans, Louisiana, 2015.
Presentational white space
Sinkhole in road
Image caption Elkview, West Virginia, 2016.
Presentational white space
Procession
Image caption US Highway 80, between Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, 2015.
Presentational white space
A covered car with two dogs in a lay-by.
Image caption Page, Arizona, 2013.
Presentational white space

The work is currently being exhibited at the Pictura Gallery at the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts in Bloomington, Illinois, USA, until 30 November 2019.

All photographs copyright of Joshua Dudley Greer