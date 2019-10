A selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Matthias Hangst/Getty images Image caption Athletes clear the water jump as they compete in the Men's 3000 metres Steeplechase final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya won the race by one one-hundredth of a second.

Image copyright MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/afp Image caption Devotees submerge a clay idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the final day of the Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Image copyright SERTAC KAYAR/reuters Image caption People look out from an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey. Turkey moved into northern Syria on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of the area. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, amid growing international criticism of the offensive.

Image copyright Simon Dawson/ REUTERS Image caption Monty Python fans dressed as the Gumbys gather at the Roundhouse in London in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys. They were marking the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Image copyright MLADEN ANTONOV/afp Image caption A child plays near abandoned aircraft in the suburbs of Bangkok. The area, known as the "airplane graveyard", has become a tourist attraction in the Thai capital.

Image copyright WAHYUDI/afp Image caption A firefighter battles a forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. This year's dry season has seen an increase in wildfires in the area.

Image copyright JAM STA ROSA / AFP Image caption A cat looks out from its carrier as animals and their owners gather at Our Lady of Remedies parish in Manila, Philippines, for an annual pet blessing. The event was part of celebrations marking the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecologists, honouring his love for animals and nature.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A South Sudanese refugee waters her vegetables in a settlement just outside Kakuma refugee camp in Nairobi, Kenya.

Image copyright NIKLAS HALLE'N/afp Image caption Climate activists protest on the steps of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, London, during the third day of climate change demonstrations by the Extinction Rebellion group.

Image copyright MARTIN BERNETTI/afp Image caption A demonstrator wrapped in an Ecuadorean flag passes a barricade set on fire during clashes with riot police in Quito, as thousands march against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's decision to cut fuel subsidies.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/pa Image caption Scott Meiklejohn gets into character as a mummy during a photo call ahead of "Hallowild", Blair Drummond Safari Park's annual Hallowe'en event in Scotland.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.