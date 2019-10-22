In Pictures

Streetwise: Capturing iconic moments of daily life

  • 22 October 2019

Street photography is a genre that relies on chance encounters in public places.

For more than sixty years photographers at the world famous agency Magnum Photos have excelled in this genre, capturing iconic moments of daily life. Often candid or quirky, poignant or humorous, their images provide a compelling view of street life throughout the world.

A new collection of this work, Magnum Streetwise, brings together over 300 photographs drawn from an extensive archive by the curator Stephen McLaren.

Here is a selection of images from the book.

Streetscene, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Image copyright Nikos Economopoulos/Magnum Photos
Image caption Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 2012
Tourists on beach in Abkhazia, Georgia Image copyright Jonas Bendiksen/Magnum Photos
Image caption Abkhazia, Georgia. 2005
Boy pushing a pram. Wales 1965 Image copyright Bruce Davidson/Magnum Photos
Image caption Cymcarn, Wales. 1965
Workers unload sharks from vans at the Dubai Fish Market. 2013 Image copyright Olivia Arthur/Magnum Photos
Image caption Dubai Fish Market. 2013
Boy in a car with a broken window Image copyright Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos
Image caption Colorado., USA. 1955
Girl on the metro. Tokyo Image copyright Gueorgui Pinkhassov/Magnum Photos
Image caption The new metro, Tokyo, Japan. 1996
Men carrying a television in the street Image copyright Abbas/Magnum Photos
Image caption Mexico City. 1983
Woman with umbrella using a street crossing in Yerevan, Armenia Image copyright Thomas Dworzak/Magnum Photos
Image caption Yerevan, Armenia. 2014
Magnum Streetwise is published by Thames & Hudson.

