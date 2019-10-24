Your pictures on the theme of 'after dark'

And finally, Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio sent this in from Bogota, Colombia. The next theme is "hidden" and the deadline for entries is 29 October 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.