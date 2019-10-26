In Pictures

Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 October 2019

  • 26 October 2019

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

People celebrate in bar Image copyright Liam McBurney / PA Media
Image caption Martha Brown (centre left) is seen with her partner Louise McCullough (centre right) in Belfast, as they celebrate new legislation in Northern Ireland. People of the same sex can now get married, and abortion has been decriminalised.
A man climbs a tall tree Image copyright Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters
Image caption Ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 72, climbs a tree and builds a nest for birds of prey in a marsh near the village of Kazyany, Belarus.
A man protests in Santiago Image copyright Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
Image caption Demonstrators in Santiago protest against inequality in Chile. Four days of unrest have left 17 people dead. Officials say they are investigating claims of violence by security forces.
Woman throws flowers behind her into a basket Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
Image caption A woman fills her basket with marigolds in Kathmandu, Nepal. The flowers will be sold, and used to make garlands and to offer prayers during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali.
An artist poses with her robot creation Image copyright Leon Neal / Getty Images
Image caption Artist Sadie Clayton with Ai-Da, an "ultra-realistic" robot artist capable of drawing still life, at Tate Modern in London.
A couple in a colourful garden Image copyright Jacob King / PA Media
Image caption Retired couple Tony and Marie Newton tend to their Four Seasons garden as it bursts into autumnal colour at their home in Walsall, West Midlands. England.
People pose in front of a sign Image copyright Lukas Coch / Reuters
Image caption Aboriginal elders pose next to a newly-installed sign, ready for the climbing ban on Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory, Australia. Uluru is sacred to its indigenous custodians, the Anangu people, who have long requested tourists not to climb.
A garage on fire Image copyright Josh Edelson / Getty Images
Image caption A garage burns at a vineyard during the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, California. Wildfires have burned through 16,000 acres (6,500 hectares) of land in Sonoma County - one of California's best-known wine regions.
Presentational white space
A collapsed road Image copyright Dino Ferrertti / Shutterstock
Image caption Officials look at the remains of a collapsed road in Piedmont, Italy. The road marks the location where taxi driver Fabrizio Torre died in flash floods.
A woman looks at a light projection in a cathedral Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Media
Image caption A woman looks on as the Northern Lights art installation is projected onto the interior of York Minster, England.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics