Halloween around the world

  • 31 October 2019
Halloween has become a global phenomenon marked by celebrations throughout the world, involving parades, costumes and trick-or-treating.

Here is a selection of photos of Halloween festivities from the past few days.

Costumed performers taking part in the annual Paisley Halloween Festival Image copyright Elaine Livingstone/PA Media
Image caption Costumed performers taking part in the annual Paisley Halloween Festival, Scotland.
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a Zombie Walk parade Image copyright Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Image caption Participants dressed as zombies take part in a Zombie Walk parade in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Woman in an eye themed costume Image copyright Toru Hanai / EPA
Image caption Creative costumes were seen at a Halloween parade in Kawasaki city, Japan.
Participants in costumes wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, Japan Image copyright Hitoshi Yamada / Getty Images
Image caption More revellers at the Halloween parade in Kawasaki, Japan.
Two-year-old Leo Jackson dressed as a skeleton whilst pumpkin picking at Streamvale Open Farm in Belfast Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Image caption Two-year-old Leo Jackson was dressed as a skeleton while picking pumpkins at Streamvale Open Farm in Belfast.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out sweets in front of the White House Image copyright Alex Wong / Getty Images
Image caption US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out sweets during a White House event.
Surfers at the 16th Annual Blackies Halloween Surf event Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Surfers took to the waves in costumes at the 16th Annual Blackies Halloween Surf event in Newport Beach, California.

People surf at the 16th Annual Blackies Halloween Surf event Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Creative costumes at the event included President Trump and a cow.
A Buddhist monk donates blood next to a staff member dressed in a nun horror costume during a Halloween blood donation drive at the National Blood Center of the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok, Thailand Image copyright Rungroj Yongrit / EPA
Image caption A Buddhist monk donated blood at the National Blood Center, Bangkok, Thailand, while a ghostly staff member looked on
A man donates his blood surrounded by staff in horror costumes Image copyright EPA
Image caption The staff dressed up in horror costumes as part of a Halloween campaign to encourage more people to give blood
A cardboard skeleton emerges from a street in Mexico City Image copyright EPA
Image caption A cardboard skeleton emerged from the ground in a street in the Tlahuac neighbourhood of Mexico City.
Children pose next to the cardboard skeleton Image copyright AFP
Image caption The sculpture has been placed in the street ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations on 1 and 2 November.
A woman fancy dressed as Catrina takes part in the "Catrinas Parade" in Mexico City Image copyright Claudio Cruz / AFP
Image caption Also in Mexico City, a reveller took part in the Catrinas Parade dressed as La Catrina, a character created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada.
A costumed woman in a graveyard at the Whitby Goth Weekend Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA
Image caption A woman attends the Whitby Goth Weekend in Yorkshire, when hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for Dracula.

