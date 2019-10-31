Your pictures on the theme of 'hidden'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hidden".
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "The joy of playing hide-and-seek with someone small."
-
Richard Derwent
Richard Derwent: “Swaddling them in lengths of netting made it easier to transport these Christmas trees in a north Hertfordshire village."
-
Trevor Bass
Trevor Bass: "The cows were caught in two minds - wanting to hide but also wanting a peak at us."
-
Peter Penfold
Peter Penfold: "Camper vans, hidden and forgotten on a walk in Sussex."
-
Jonathan Ingram
Jonathan Ingram: "Sri Lankan shrine, hidden in the roots of a Banyan tree, in a marketplace in Galle."
-
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "I See You - I wanted to hide the majority of the model's face, so more emphasis would be given to the eyes."
-
Amanda Cochrane
Amanda Cochrane: "A picture of Alfie in Glasgow Botanic Gardens."
-
Jo Arnell
Jo Arnell: "Camouflage takes different forms and variations. Plume moth play dead as tiny wooden splinters."
-
Sarah Cleall
Sarah Cleall: "Found you. Here’s my dog hiding away in my son's bed."
-
Jane Stevenson
Jane Stevenson: "Can you spot the heron in the early morning mist? Or is it so well hidden you ‘mist’ it?"
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker spotted this racoon in Central Park, New York.
-
Angie Turner
Angie Turner: "A summer sunrise over sleepy Stannington in Sheffield, hidden behind a seed head at the roadside."
-
Amy Taylor
Amy Taylor: "This unusual looking mushroom is Stropharia caerulea (Blue Roundhead), I think. Such a little cutie. He was the only one I found when out searching for mushrooms. It's the first time I have seen one this colour."
-
Denise Martin
Denise Martin: "My dog, Ember, just loves to hide and thinks she can’t be seen."
-
Tracey Reid
Tracey Reid: "I spy with my little eye."
-
Pip Murray
Pip Murray: "A sculpture of a hidden conker found in the woods at Rococo Gardens in Painswick, Gloucestershire."
-
Guy Shepherd
And finally a statue in Krakow by Guy Shepherd. The next theme is "garden wildlife" and the deadline for entries is 5 November 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.