Your pictures on the theme of 'hidden'

  • 31 October 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hidden".

  • Hands behind curtains Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "The joy of playing hide-and-seek with someone small."

  • Christmas trees Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: “Swaddling them in lengths of netting made it easier to transport these Christmas trees in a north Hertfordshire village."

  • Cows behind a wall Trevor Bass

    Trevor Bass: "The cows were caught in two minds - wanting to hide but also wanting a peak at us."

  • Camper vans Peter Penfold

    Peter Penfold: "Camper vans, hidden and forgotten on a walk in Sussex."

  • Shrine in Sri Lanka Jonathan Ingram

    Jonathan Ingram: "Sri Lankan shrine, hidden in the roots of a Banyan tree, in a marketplace in Galle."

  • Models eyes Rachael Blakey

    Rachael Blakey: "I See You - I wanted to hide the majority of the model's face, so more emphasis would be given to the eyes."

  • Dog in leaves Amanda Cochrane

    Amanda Cochrane: "A picture of Alfie in Glasgow Botanic Gardens."

  • Plume moth Jo Arnell

    Jo Arnell: "Camouflage takes different forms and variations. Plume moth play dead as tiny wooden splinters."

  • Dog in bedding Sarah Cleall

    Sarah Cleall: "Found you. Here’s my dog hiding away in my son's bed."

  • Heron Jane Stevenson

    ﻿Jane Stevenson: "Can you spot the heron in the early morning mist? Or is it so well hidden you ‘mist’ it?"

  • Racoon Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker spotted this racoon in Central Park, New York.

  • Sunrise Angie Turner

    Angie Turner: "A summer sunrise over sleepy Stannington in Sheffield, hidden behind a seed head at the roadside."

  • Blue mushroom Amy Taylor

    Amy Taylor: "This unusual looking mushroom is Stropharia caerulea (Blue Roundhead), I think. Such a little cutie. He was the only one I found when out searching for mushrooms. It's the first time I have seen one this colour."

  • Dog in the undergrowth Denise Martin

    Denise Martin: "My dog, Ember, just loves to hide and thinks she can’t be seen."

  • Portrait of a woman Tracey Reid

    Tracey Reid: "I spy with my little eye."

  • Conker sculpture Pip Murray

    Pip Murray: "A sculpture of a hidden conker found in the woods at Rococo Gardens in Painswick, Gloucestershire."

  • Statue Guy Shepherd

    And finally a statue in Krakow by Guy Shepherd. The next theme is "garden wildlife" and the deadline for entries is 5 November 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

