Your pictures on the theme of 'garden wildlife'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "garden wildlife".
-
Paul Mazurek
Paul Mazurek: "Two ruby-throated hummingbirds visit my backyard feeder in Richmond, Kentucky."
-
Martin Paterson
Martin Paterson: "St Andrew's cross spider. Common in Sydney spring gardens and useful for keeping down flies and mosquitoes, as well as scaring young children. Mostly harmless."
-
Joan Tollerton
Joan Tollerton: "This guy surprised me when I looked into the crevice."
-
Tracey Reid
Tracey Reid: "Puzzlewood. You may spot the coloured witch that inhabits there."
-
Hellen van der Maazen
Hellen van der Maazen captured a cabbage white butterfly on a hortensia in her back garden.
-
George Olney
George Olney : "Sometimes I find strange wildlife looking at me from inside our Mexican garden."
-
Helen Jackson
Helen Jackson: "This cheeky urban fox is hiding among the ivy near the top of my shed."
-
Ian Barnes
Ian Barnes: "I though airport arrival and departure slots were tight"
-
Elvira Toby
Elvira Toby: "Robins visit our back garden all year round."
-
Lynette Cuming
Lynette Cuming: "This lovely lady was catching some precarious late fall sun."
-
Eli Decker
Eli Decker: "Totally surprised one morning to discover this colourful monarch caterpillar devouring milkweed on my garden perch."
-
Kare Pele
Kare Pele: "Garden wildlife outside where I work in Maui, which has an older garden by the sea that attracts passing birds, and is home to geckos, lizards and an assortment of other creatures."
-
Zach Bailey
Zach Bailey: "A steller's jay caught in the middle of jumping branch to branch looking for a quick bite to eat. I spent about an hour playing various calls from the steller's jay and finally found a few that caught its attention long enough to snap this photo."
-
Leanne Reynolds
Leanne Reynolds: "We watched the hummingbirds fly and fight in a friend's garden this summer in America. They get quite feisty."
-
Nicola Sutherland
Nicola Sutherland: "I caught this not-so-little fellow in my herb pot. On moving him he came out to say hello."
-
Debbie Freeland
Debbie Freeland: "An iguana taking a sip from a puddle in Columbia."
-
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb sent this in this picture entitled "Various weeds".