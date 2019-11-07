Your pictures on the theme of 'garden wildlife'

  • 7 November 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "garden wildlife".

  • Hummingbirds Paul Mazurek

    Paul Mazurek: "Two ruby-throated hummingbirds visit my backyard feeder in Richmond, Kentucky."

  • St Andrews cross spider Martin Paterson

    Martin Paterson: "St Andrew's cross spider. Common in Sydney spring gardens and useful for keeping down flies and mosquitoes, as well as scaring young children. Mostly harmless."

  • Toad in the garden Joan Tollerton

    Joan Tollerton: "This guy surprised me when I looked into the crevice."

  • Figure in the woods Tracey Reid

    Tracey Reid: "Puzzlewood. You may spot the coloured witch that inhabits there."

  • Cabbage White butterfly Hellen van der Maazen

    Hellen van der Maazen captured a cabbage white butterfly on a hortensia in her back garden.

  • Insect in garden George Olney

    George Olney : "Sometimes I find strange wildlife looking at me from inside our Mexican garden."

  • Fox Helen Jackson

    Helen Jackson: "This cheeky urban fox is hiding among the ivy near the top of my shed."

  • Blue tits Ian Barnes

    Ian Barnes: "I though airport arrival and departure slots were tight"

  • Robin Elvira Toby

    Elvira Toby: "Robins visit our back garden all year round."

  • Ladybird in Saskatoon, Canada Lynette Cuming

    Lynette Cuming: "This lovely lady was catching some precarious late fall sun."

  • Caterpillar Eli Decker

    Eli Decker: "Totally surprised one morning to discover this colourful monarch caterpillar devouring milkweed on my garden perch."

  • Gecko on a plant Kare Pele

    Kare Pele: "Garden wildlife outside where I work in Maui, which has an older garden by the sea that attracts passing birds, and is home to geckos, lizards and an assortment of other creatures."

  • Steller's Jay Zach Bailey

    Zach Bailey: "A steller's jay caught in the middle of jumping branch to branch looking for a quick bite to eat. I spent about an hour playing various calls from the steller's jay and finally found a few that caught its attention long enough to snap this photo."

  • Hummingbirds Leanne Reynolds

    Leanne Reynolds: "We watched the hummingbirds fly and fight in a friend's garden this summer in America. They get quite feisty."

  • Snail Nicola Sutherland

    Nicola Sutherland: "I caught this not-so-little fellow in my herb pot. On moving him he came out to say hello."

  • Iguana Debbie Freeland

    Debbie Freeland: "An iguana taking a sip from a puddle in Columbia."

  • Plant and a record sheet Jason Shrubb

    And finally, Jason Shrubb sent this in this picture entitled "Various weeds".

