In Pictures: Zambia's new generation

  • 16 December 2019

Photographer Kerstin Hacker's photographs document the rapid pace of change in Lusaka, capital of Zambia.

Woman on the phone in a fast food restaurant Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Fast-food restaurants, such as the South African chain Hungry Lion, have become popular with a young urban population

She sets out to document the everyday life of affluent inhabitants in the rapidly developing urban centres in a country where a large proportion of population is under 35.

Nathan Malambo skateboards at Paark Xtreme Skate Park Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Nathan Malambo, a promising young skateboarder, at Paark Xtreme

"What strikes me about Zambia is that there is such ambition in the country," Hacker, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, says.

"Young people everywhere are working towards building their future. While some of them make small steps, others move fast.

Two girls prepare back stage for a fashion show Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Back stage at a fashion show during a urban youth festival at Nadec sports complex
Chisala Musasha prepares a model for a photo shoot Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Local designer Chisala Musasha prepares a model for a photo shoot
Construction worker in a shop being built Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption A construction site for the Love of Home Chinese homeware store, in Kalingalinga
Men at a car wash Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Expensive cars are a status symbol for the Zambian middle classes and car washes are used to network by new entrepreneurs
Shopping centre workers return empty trolleys from the car park Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Workers return empty trolleys from the car park of the Manda Hill Shopping Mall
A groom dances at a wedding Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption A "groomsman" performs a traditional choreographed dance at a wedding in an affluent hotel
Girls waiting for a ballet class Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Two sisters waiting for their ballet class to begin in a gym
A girl attends a Baptist church service Image copyright Kerstin Hacker
Image caption Sunday service at the Evangel Baptist Church

Stories of Kalingalinga, a collaboration with the National Zambian Visual Arts Council and a group of Zambian photographers, opens on 16 January in the Ruskin Gallery, Cambridge.

All photographs copyright Kerstin Hacker

