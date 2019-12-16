In Pictures: Zambia's new generation

Photographer Kerstin Hacker's photographs document the rapid pace of change in Lusaka, capital of Zambia.

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Fast-food restaurants, such as the South African chain Hungry Lion, have become popular with a young urban population

She sets out to document the everyday life of affluent inhabitants in the rapidly developing urban centres in a country where a large proportion of population is under 35.

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Nathan Malambo, a promising young skateboarder, at Paark Xtreme

"What strikes me about Zambia is that there is such ambition in the country," Hacker, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, says.

"Young people everywhere are working towards building their future. While some of them make small steps, others move fast.

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Back stage at a fashion show during a urban youth festival at Nadec sports complex

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Local designer Chisala Musasha prepares a model for a photo shoot

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption A construction site for the Love of Home Chinese homeware store, in Kalingalinga

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Expensive cars are a status symbol for the Zambian middle classes and car washes are used to network by new entrepreneurs

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Workers return empty trolleys from the car park of the Manda Hill Shopping Mall

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption A "groomsman" performs a traditional choreographed dance at a wedding in an affluent hotel

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Two sisters waiting for their ballet class to begin in a gym

Image copyright Kerstin Hacker Image caption Sunday service at the Evangel Baptist Church

Stories of Kalingalinga, a collaboration with the National Zambian Visual Arts Council and a group of Zambian photographers, opens on 16 January in the Ruskin Gallery, Cambridge.

All photographs copyright Kerstin Hacker