In pictures: Bhopal 35 years on

It has been 35 years since thousands of people in Bhopal were killed by a gas leak at a Union Carbide chemicals plant that released tonnes of poisonous gases over the Indian city.
At least 3,000 people are thought to have died in the first 24 hours - and thousands more from the after-effects, making it the world's worst industrial disaster.
Thousands more people went on to develop fatal lung diseases and others have been left with lifelong disabilities.
Photographer Judah Passow has been photographing those who live in the shadow of the rusting remains of the chemical plant.
All photographs by Judah Passow