Torrential downpours flood parts of northern England
Parts of northern England have endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, forcing many to leave their homes.
More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England. The Environment Agency (EA) has urged people to take them seriously.
Five severe warnings - meaning a danger to life - are in place along the River Don in Doncaster.
Here are pictures of some of the affected areas.
Worksop, Nottinghamshire
In Worksop, residents from 25 homes were told to leave after parts of the town centre flooded.
Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Residents in Rotherham have been told to stay at home and not leave unless asked to do so by emergency services. Some have been taken to safety by boats.
Some shops in Rotherham have been flooded.
Rail lines around the New York Stadium in Rotherham are blocked due to flooding.
Derbyshire
In Derbyshire, the River Derwent at Chatsworth has reached its highest recorded level and council workers have been putting up sandbags around Matlock and Matlock Bath, where the river is "dangerously high".
The River Derwent in Belper (above and below) burst its banks.
Sheffield
Shortly after midnight, Sheffield City Council declared a major incident, saying there was "some water" coming over the top of the River Don's defences.
Dozens of people spent the night in a shopping centre in Sheffield after torrential downpours flooded the city's streets.
People bedded down on benches and chairs in the Meadowhall centre, while others tried throughout the night to get home in cars or taxis.
The River Don (seen below in Kirk Sandall) has hit its highest recorded level, currently at just over 6.3m, higher than it was in 2007 when it also flooded.
