Your pictures on the theme of 'queuing'

  • 14 November 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "queuing".

  • People near Niagara Falls Betty Nesbitt

    Betty Nesbitt: "Just waiting my turn to feel the view and the force of Niagara Falls."

  • Cows in a field Charles Polkey

    Charles Polkey: "Taken from our narrow boat cruising along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal."

  • Feeding the birds Rupinder Kaur Toor

    Rupinder Kaur Toor: "This is a view of a person sharing his food with birds. And the birds taking turns to fetch."

  • Children in China Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "I took this photo in China in the early 1980s. The children had been walking along in an orderly queue (well, as orderly as is possible with three-year-olds) obediently holding on to their section of the rope - until some of them spotted me on the other side of the road. The sight of me caused them to stop in their tracks and stare, at which point, the teacher had to haul on the rope to keep them moving and prevent chaos."

  • Rubber ducks Kate Schermbrucker

    Kate Schermbrucker photographed a line of rubber ducks.

  • A man and statues Valerie Meldrum

    John Meldrum: "A somewhat peculiar queue in the grounds of a modern art museum in central Venice. There was no queue jumping in this queue."

  • Pigeons Gemma Lawrence

    Gemma Lawrence: "A queue of pigeons waiting to take off over New Delhi, India."

  • Sheep in the snow Emily Drew

    Emily Drew: "Hungry sheep lining up for their tea in the depth of a Wiltshire winter."

  • Walkers in New Zealand Dominic Harris

    Dominic Harris: "A snaking mass of tourists crowds the descent to Emerald Lakes on New Zealand's Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Soaring visitor numbers have left officials considering restricting the number of hikers allowed to undertake the walk. And [they] have introduced a new warning system amid safety concerns over unprepared walkers attempting the route in bad weather."

  • Ballerinas queue Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "Patience is a virtue when queuing for the loo."

  • Ducks in a line Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "At a holiday resort in Ontario, Canada: the resort's resident ducks lining up for their breakfast grits."

  • Camels on a beach Andrew Buchanan

    Andrew Buchanan: "Broome's iconic camels on their evening ride along Cable Beach in Australia."

  • Sheep Mark Slocombe

    Mark Slocombe: "A very polite queue of Herdwick sheep taking in the view in Langdale, [Cumbria]."

  • Flies on a leaf Daniel Nind - Buckle up...

    And finally, Daniel Nind sent this in this picture entitled Buckle up. The next theme is "warmth" and the deadline for entries is 19 November 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

