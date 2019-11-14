Your pictures on the theme of 'queuing'

Jenny Downing: "I took this photo in China in the early 1980s. The children had been walking along in an orderly queue (well, as orderly as is possible with three-year-olds) obediently holding on to their section of the rope - until some of them spotted me on the other side of the road. The sight of me caused them to stop in their tracks and stare, at which point, the teacher had to haul on the rope to keep them moving and prevent chaos."