Your pictures on the theme of 'warmth'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "warmth".
-
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: "On a rainy and chilly day we took a day from our vacation in Paris, to enjoy a quiet medieval town named Provins. It fitted the bill perfectly with medieval buildings and a stunning fort. As we were finishing our day tour, walking back to the train station, I noticed a snail that was keeping itself warm from the elements in a leafy home. The creature's ability to shelter itself was amazing and brought warmth to my heart."
-
Christopher Ma
Christopher Ma: "This picture was taken during my rock climbing camping trip with my friends in Skaha Bluffs, Penticton, BC, Canada. After a long day of rock climbing, my friends and I sat down and enjoyed the sunset. "
-
Jim Lacy
Jim Lacy: "Good viewing for cats and dogs alike. Stanley (the cat) and Tom (the dog) drawn to the log burner, like watching your favourite soap on the telly."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "So mesmerised by those dancing flames I could almost feel my forehead melting."
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker sent in this picture taken in Ithaca, New York.
-
Gill Gymer
Gill Gymer: "This iguana was basking in the warmth of the sun in Curacao, in the Caribbean. As a cold-blooded creature, it needed to warm up to be ready to go hunting."
-
Suzanne Senior
Suzanne Senior: "Snow boots keeping us all warm on a bed made of ice in the snow domes in Tromso, Norway."
-
Claire Lewis
Claire Lewis: "Warmth from an embrace..."
-
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss: "My son and grandson enjoying a winter walk on a Scottish beach whilst our trusty mini incinerator burns driftwood in the foreground. We always take it whenever we visit the beach and enjoy toasted marshmallows and hot chocolate over the open fire."
-
Zara Liaqat
Zara Liaqat: "From the fleeting warmth of Fall colours to the allure of a blooming Winter."
-
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "Opposites - an alternative way to project light and warmth."
-
Jesper Roos
Jesper Roos: "Bonfire night 2019. The big local celebration in York had been cancelled due to flooding, so we made do at home."
-
Nick Sanyal
Nick Sanyal: "My wife and I were staying at a hotel in Bend, Oregon, USA, that had a fine selection of local beer, cider and wine. I opted for the cider and we relaxed on the heated patio next to a cozy fire pit. The fire was warm, the cider too, and this picture captures all."
-
Tommy Lee
And finally Tommy Lee sent in this picture of a "warm sunset at Folegandros, Greece". The next theme is "bridges" and the deadline for entries is 26 November 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.