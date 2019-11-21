The Portrait Salon Awards 2019 celebrate images submitted to, and rejected by, the National Portrait Gallery's Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize.
The awards were founded by Carole Evans and James O Jenkins in 2011. Photographer Peter Dench selected this year's winners.
"I lived with the portraits for a week and looked at them every day. It was a short, intense and rewarding relationship," Dench said.
"From the bedroom to the kitchen, the mountains to the sea, the park to posh public school.
"The selection, I hope, will move you and motivate, inform, encourage and engage. It's what a portrait should do and in my opinion, these succeed."
Portrait Salon 2019 will be exhibited at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol from 21 to 24 November.