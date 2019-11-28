Your pictures on the theme of bridges

And finally Jagannath Rath sent this picture taken while visiting the Dhabaleswar temple in India. The next theme is "open spaces" and the deadline for entries is 2 December 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.