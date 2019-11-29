In Pictures: London Bridge stabbing

A man has been shot by police and a number of people are believed to be injured after an attack at London Bridge.

The Met Police were called to the scene just before 14:00 and London Ambulance Service declared a "major incident".

A number of nearby buildings were evacuated and London Bridge mainline station is shut.

Here are some pictures from the scene.

Image copyright Alexandra Carr / Twitter Image caption British Transport Police said London Bridge station was closed and no trains would be stopping there

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police have advised people near the scene to follow directions from officers on the ground

Image copyright Luke Poulton / Reuters Image caption The BBC's John McManus, at the scene, said he had seen a group of men in a fight on the bridge. Police then arrived and shots were fired, he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People leave the London Bridge area

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police officers at the scene

Image copyright EPA Image caption Medical services at the scene of the incident

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A police officer cordons off London Bridge Station

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A police officer moves an uninvolved person away from a cordon

Image copyright AFP Image caption An armed policman stands guard near London Bridge

