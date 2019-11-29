In Pictures: London Bridge stabbing
- 29 November 2019
A man has been shot by police and a number of people are believed to be injured after an attack at London Bridge.
The Met Police were called to the scene just before 14:00 and London Ambulance Service declared a "major incident".
A number of nearby buildings were evacuated and London Bridge mainline station is shut.
Here are some pictures from the scene.
