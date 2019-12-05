Exploring the landscape through photography

A pop-up exhibition in London marks the launch of a photographic collective.

The collective, Isle, will focus on exploring the interaction between people and the environment around them.

It comprises Celine Marchbank, Hanna-Katrina Jędrosz, Lynda Laird and Nicola Muirhead, who all studied photojournalism and documentary photography at the London College of Communication.

The pictures on show are from their long-form documentary series and include photographs made on the British Isles, across Europe and the United States.

Nicola Muirhead

Image copyright Nicola Muirhead

Grace Notes explores the landscapes and isolated communities of North America's New Hampshire and Vermont.

Image copyright Nicola Muirhead

Guided by the myth and folklore of the countryside and the strange history surrounding these two states, the work was inspired by the poems of Robert Frost, and his Pulitzer Prize winning book, New Hampshire: A Poem with Notes and Grace Notes, written in the White Mountains of New Hampshire during the 1920s.

Lynda Laird

Image copyright Lynda Laird

Dans le noir is based on the diary entry of Odette Brefort, a young member of the French Resistance in Deauville, from 6 June 1944, the day of the D-Day landings.

Image copyright Lynda Laird

The images of the surveillance bunkers along the Normandy coast were taken on infrared film, a technology employed by the military to penetrate camouflage.

Celine Marchbank

Image copyright Celine Marchbank

A Stranger in my Mother's Kitchen documents the photographer's process of grief, through the things her mother left behind.

Image copyright Celine Marchbank

Sue had been a head chef in London and so Celine learned to make the dishes in the recipes that were boxed away, and travelled in her mother's footsteps across America as well as returning to Italy, where they had lived together for a time.

Hanna-Katrina Jędrosz

Image copyright Hanna-Katrina Jedrosz

Built in 1963, Skrunda-1 is a former Soviet military town in Latvia entirely deserted since 1998.

Two nearby Dnepr radars nearby enabled surveillance of the West and objects in space.

Image copyright Hanna-Katrina Jedrosz

A different project by Hanna, The Green Ribbon, explores how nature has reclaimed the land along the European Green Belt during and since the Cold War.

The work can be seen at Hotel Elephant Studios, with the artists in conversation at 12:00, on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December.

Photos courtesy the artists.