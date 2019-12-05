Your pictures on the theme of 'open spaces'

  • 5 December 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "open spaces".

  • Figure against the sea Liew Seng Seh

    Liew Seng Seh: "We were taking a short holiday in Tasmania after my son's graduation. He has just emerged from the darkness of years of studies into the light. It illuminates the wide open space of his life before him at that point in time."

  • Mount Rainier Steve Duckinfield

    Steve Duckinfield: "Looking east from Disappointment Cleaver, Mount Rainier National Park, USA."

  • American landscape in Illinois Leonardo Fugoso

    Leonardo Fugoso: "America, land of burgers, wheat and open spaces. Somewhere in the great plains of Illinois."

  • Corfu Bob Goode

    Bob Goode: "Early morning Corfu."

  • Sunrise in Swanage Robin Boultwood.

    Robin Boultwood took a picture of the morning sky in Swanage, Dorset.

  • The A83 Stephen Kilkie

    Stephen Kilkie: "A highly popular rest area on the A83 in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Renamed 'Rest and Be Thankful' by soldiers who built the original road."

  • A road in Texas Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "In Texas, USA, you'll find lots of open spaces."

  • Scotland Mark Bolton

    Mark Bolton took this in the Scottish Highlands.

  • Boat in a fjord Andrew D Jackson

    Andrew D Jackson: "Norway’s Trollfjord is evidently open space but the steep walls can still make you feel enclosed."

  • Frozen lake in Norway Kate Schermbrucker

    Kate Schermbrucker: "This was taken a few weeks ago and was our first snow of the winter. It only settled on the frozen lakes and made these weird circular shapes."

  • Pinnacle desert Ellie Elboim

    ﻿Ellie Elboim: "Life on Mars. My dad taking in the sights of the strangely unique Pinnacle Desert, Western Australia."

  • View in Cumbria Joanne Pattison

    Joanne Pattison: "Near the village of Dufton, [Cumbria,] this testing walk required some steep climbing along the northern edge of High Cup Nick - all the way to the 'bow' where High Cup Gill beck drops over the edge of the nick."

  • Stanage Edge Angie Turner

    Angie Turner: "Stanage Edge, in the Peak District, captured on a late summer afternoon whilst taking a walk."

  • Hens in a yard in Yorkshire Judy Taylor

    Judy Taylor: "Hens in a yard, making the most of the open space."

  • Open skies in Wyoming Sherry Dunn

    Sherry Dunn took this in Wyoming, USA.

  • Snow in Wyoming Tracie Mason

    Tracie Mason was also in Wyoming.

  • View in the Shetlands Daryl Mangan-Stickings

    And finally Daryl Mangan-Stickings took this in the Shetlands. The next theme is "garages" and the deadline for entries is 10 December 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story