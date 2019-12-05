Your pictures on the theme of 'open spaces'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "open spaces".
-
Liew Seng Seh
Liew Seng Seh: "We were taking a short holiday in Tasmania after my son's graduation. He has just emerged from the darkness of years of studies into the light. It illuminates the wide open space of his life before him at that point in time."
-
Steve Duckinfield
Steve Duckinfield: "Looking east from Disappointment Cleaver, Mount Rainier National Park, USA."
-
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "America, land of burgers, wheat and open spaces. Somewhere in the great plains of Illinois."
-
Bob Goode
Bob Goode: "Early morning Corfu."
-
Robin Boultwood.
Robin Boultwood took a picture of the morning sky in Swanage, Dorset.
-
Stephen Kilkie
Stephen Kilkie: "A highly popular rest area on the A83 in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Renamed 'Rest and Be Thankful' by soldiers who built the original road."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "In Texas, USA, you'll find lots of open spaces."
-
Mark Bolton
Mark Bolton took this in the Scottish Highlands.
-
Andrew D Jackson
Andrew D Jackson: "Norway’s Trollfjord is evidently open space but the steep walls can still make you feel enclosed."
-
Kate Schermbrucker
Kate Schermbrucker: "This was taken a few weeks ago and was our first snow of the winter. It only settled on the frozen lakes and made these weird circular shapes."
-
Ellie Elboim
Ellie Elboim: "Life on Mars. My dad taking in the sights of the strangely unique Pinnacle Desert, Western Australia."
-
Joanne Pattison
Joanne Pattison: "Near the village of Dufton, [Cumbria,] this testing walk required some steep climbing along the northern edge of High Cup Nick - all the way to the 'bow' where High Cup Gill beck drops over the edge of the nick."
-
Angie Turner
Angie Turner: "Stanage Edge, in the Peak District, captured on a late summer afternoon whilst taking a walk."
-
Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor: "Hens in a yard, making the most of the open space."
-
Sherry Dunn
Sherry Dunn took this in Wyoming, USA.
-
Tracie Mason
Tracie Mason was also in Wyoming.
-
Daryl Mangan-Stickings
And finally Daryl Mangan-Stickings took this in the Shetlands. The next theme is "garages" and the deadline for entries is 10 December 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.