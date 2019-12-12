Your pictures on the theme of 'garages'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "garages".
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "A re-creation of a garage scene from the advent of modern motoring at the delightful Breamore manor house, near Salisbury[, Wiltshire]."
Edward Cole
Edward Cole: "This garage used to be just along the road from my school, in Reepham, Norfolk. It had wooden-board construction and sold potatoes as well as fuel but was on a prime site that was sold for housing development, which left the village without a garage."
Richard Derwent
Richard Derwent: “This garage in Pembroke, Ontario, had survived many harsh winters but the years were beginning to tell."
Sarah Sims
Sarah Sims: "I have driven past this garage, in Shropshire, very many times over my life, watching it become more decrepit and hoping it stays this way for a long time to come."
Michael Renshaw
Michael Renshaw: "My late father-in-law's hideout, with his pride on joy in the middle."
E W Griffiths
E W Griffiths: "The disused garage at Llanrug, Gwynedd, on the road from Caernarfon to Snowdonia National Park."
Jonathan Rudd
Jonathan Rudd: "I found this abandoned roadside garage filling station very interesting - a real time capsule. I took the photograph near Builth Wells in [Powys]."
Saumitra K Vajandar
Saumitra K Vajandar: "Madrid, while being famous for its food and history, also has a rich graffiti culture with some very creative artists. I captured this image while taking a walk along the streets. The artist here has very aptly showcased the business of this particular establishment."
Michael Darley
Michael Darley: "A garage door in Brussels, Belgium, featuring the distinctive image of the Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon."
Suman Banerjee
Suman Banerjee: "The photo was taken at Zalissya village, in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine. This place has remained abandoned since the accident in Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in 1986."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Tabletop Town - complete with homemade wooden houses, corrugated cardboard garages and a prized collection of shiny cars - spotted outside a farmhouse in Germany."
Regina Stein
Regina Stein: “Mrs Peacock in the garage with a candlestick.”
Elizabeth Last
Elizabeth Last: "Taken on our honeymoon, in San Francisco. Imagine trying to park in these garages on such a steep hill."
Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor: "A busy garage workshop in the suburbs of Bilbao, Spain."
Xavier Bezu
Xavier Bezu: "Tomorrow's solar garage in Melbourne, Australia."
Kate Schermbrucker
Kate Schermbrucker: "I moved to Norway a year and a half ago. I still find snowy days exciting and love snapping pictures in my neighbourhood.."
Paul Louis Archer
Paul Louis Archer: "A detail shot of my biker friend's place of refuge - his garage."
Jack Craig
Jack Craig: And finally Jack Craig sent this picture taken at the Goodwood Revival.