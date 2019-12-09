In Pictures

New Zealand volcano: White Island's eruption in pictures

  • 9 December 2019
An island volcano has erupted while tourists were visiting in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty.

New Zealand's White Island spewing steam and ash Image copyright Michael Schade / Twitter

By nightfall on Monday, five people were confirmed dead and it is thought that no more survivors will be found.

Twenty-three people have been rescued. Up to 50 people were believed to be on the island.

Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island Image copyright Reuters

Tourist Michael Schade tweeted pictures of the eruption (seen above and below), saying: "My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001.

"My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it."

Tour guides could be seen evacuating people minutes after the eruption.

White Island Tour operators rescuing people Image copyright Michael Schade / Twitter
Tourists on a boat witnessing and taking photos of the volcano on New Zealand's White Island as it spews steam and ash Image copyright Michael Schade / Twitter

A video released by New Zealand's Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS), screenshot seen below, shows the volcano spewing steam and ash.

A video screenshot of the volcano spewing steam and ash Image copyright EPA / GNS

A combination photo from GNS, below, shows the volcano shortly before and after the eruption.

Combination photo shows Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano shortly before and after eruption Image copyright Reuters / GNS Science

Coastguard rescue boats are seen, below, next to a marina near Whakatane, about 40km (25 miles) south of White Island.

Coastguard rescue boats are pictured alongside the marina near Whakatane Image copyright Getty Images

Rescue workers treated survivors in Whakatane, on the North Island's mainland.

Rescue workers treat survivors in Whakatane Image copyright Reuters

White Island, also called Whakaari, is the country's most active volcano, seen below in 1999.

File photo of White Island Image copyright AFP

Tourist Ron Neil visited the island in January 2017 and took the photos below.

Picture taken on White Island from January 2017 Image copyright Ron Neil

"We were obliged to wear helmets and gas masks as a condition of climbing the volcano," Mr Neil said.

"We were only allowed on the island because the risk of eruption that day was measured as 1, on a scale of 1-5.

"Still the sulphur fumes were choking."

Ron Neil on White Island from January 2017 Image copyright Ron Neil

Mr Neil is seen above, wearing a gas mask.

Picture taken on White Island from January 2017 Image copyright Ron Neil
Picture taken on White Island from January 2017 Image copyright Ron Neil
Picture taken on White Island from January 2017 Image copyright Ron Neil

